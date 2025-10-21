Use your voice: Vote in the upcoming special election

Proposition 50 offers Californians the opportunity to flip five Republican House seats blue in response to Texas’ redistricting

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD — opinion@theaggie.org

At a time when President Donald Trump and Republicans are dominating headlines, Proposition 50 offers an alternative: a way to use your voice, even when it feels bleak, a chance to gain five democratic seats for California in the House of Representatives and prevent Republicans from manipulating their way into a win in 2026.

In August, Texas Governor Greg Abbot proposed new congressional maps for the redistricting of his state, giving Republicans five more seats in the House of Representatives and winning them the majority. This move was encouraged by Trump in order to give the Republican party an advantage in the 2026 midterms.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom met with Texas assembly members and urged them to vote against this change.

“Donald Trump called up Governor Abbott for one simple reason: to rig the 2026 elections,” Newsom said. “California’s moral high ground means nothing if we’re powerless because of it. This moment requires us to be prepared to fight fire with fire. Whether that’s a special election, a ballot initiative, a bill, or a fight in court. If they proceed in Texas, we will be ready.”

However, on Aug. 29, Abbot passed the new congressional maps just in time for the 2026 election; redistricting is done every 10 years following the census, making his maps four years too early.

This is a blatant act of gerrymandering — intentionally altering electoral district boundaries to benefit one party — in the Republicans’ favor. Trump and Abbot anticipated the pushback to current policies, and instead of letting the voters decide how to shape the future of the United States, they have once again decided to undermine the democratic system.

Unlike Texas, California is one of eight states with an independent commission responsible for redistricting. In response to Abbott’s move, Newsom drafted Proposition 50; the only question on this special election ballot will be to vote “yes” or “no.” If passed, this would flip five currently Republican-majority districts — of the 52 seats California holds in the House of Representatives — into five Democrat-majority districts.

In addition to the current redistricting issues, Louisiana is facing pushback for racial discrimination from the maps it drew in 2020. These maps were made with the intention of disenfranchising Black voters — they eliminated a second majority-Black district, despite one-third of Louisiana’s population being Black Americans. This is antithetical to the purpose of redistricting, as it creates a map that is less representative of the overall population.

This case has made its way to the Supreme Court with hearings that began on Oct. 15. Louisiana Solicitor General J. Benjamin Aguiñaga argued that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is being violated, which protects voters from being discriminated against on the basis of their race. The court currently holds a 6-3 Republican majority, and the ruling on this case sets a precedent for future Voting Rights cases.

So, in the wake of all this news, anyone registered to vote in California can take action. Instead of letting Trump secure a Republican majority in the midterms, hold him accountable for a fair and honest race. Ensure that democracy will work as intended, rather than allowing Trump to grasp onto any semblance of power he can.

Without pushback from politicians like Newsom and Black activists bringing their case to the Supreme Court, there is nothing preventing Republicans from gerrymandering at will and securing undeserved victories for years to come. This Nov. 4, exercise your Constitutional right to use your vote and ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

