‘The middle of everywhere’ or ‘the middle of nowhere?’

Is Davis Northern California’s best-kept secret?

By AMBER DUHS — features@theaggie.org

UCLA, in the heart of one of the biggest cities in the world; UC Berkeley, in the bustling corner of the Bay Area; and UC Davis, cow-town, USA?

Compared to its other UC counterparts, UC Davis doesn’t always fit the “college town” archetype students typically imagine. With farmland on either side of the town and a well-known agricultural program, differing perspectives emerge on whether Davis is truly in “the middle of nowhere,” or, more affectionately, in “the middle of everywhere.”

With this in mind, future Aggies across the country are warned of the possible negative effects of the university’s location. From rumors of cow-tipping being a Davis student’s favorite (or only) pastime, to the standard worries of whether your top school hosts a bustling social scene in addition to strong academics — these whisperings often impact the overall narrative that UC Davis holds.

“I was under the impression that Davis was going to be really boring and that I would have nothing to do,” Sophia Aran, a third-year political science major, said. “I was kind of worried that my whole life would be just school and that I wouldn’t be able to find a sense of community or activity to do around here.”

Though many incoming students mirror these fears, Davis is like any other college town: it has opportunities and social events for those who seek them out.

“I think [Davis is] what you make it,” Sophie Morrill, a third-year wildlife biology major, said. “Davis, physically, yes, is incredibly in the middle of nowhere, but I think in this town and on campus between the student organizations and all the things randomly going on downtown on a random Saturday, there’s kind of always something to do.”

Davis, as a town, is located near California’s state’s capital of Sacramento: a walkable city with antique stores, political and legal opportunities for students and live music. Like everything else in life, however, making the most of it takes effort.

“I feel like there are certain places in Sacramento, if you know, you know,” Erin Hale, a third-year psychology major, said. “You have to go looking for it [though]; you have to go spend days just finding these places.”

Beyond the immediate Davis area lie both Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe — both only a few hour drive away — not to mention convenient options (often with student discounts) for a train ride to the Bay Area.

So, with all of these places and possibilities at our fingertips, why is it that Davis is still regarded as the college town with nothing going on?

“Honestly, I think Davis is kind of a little gate-kept secret,” Aran said. “When you look at it on a map, it does kind of look like the middle of nowhere, and when you drive here it’s really underwhelming — But I think once you immerse yourself in the community and you explore, it’s very unique.”

Even if some students, especially first-years and transfers, are restrained to campus, there’s hidden beauty in every corner.

“The Arboretum is just so beautiful,” Aran said. “When I first discovered it, I was like ‘this is probably the best thing ever.’”

The opportunities don’t end at the edges of campus. In the walkable downtown area outside of the university, small dining and shopping businesses line the streets, student organizations host after-hours events and the Davis farmers market arrives semi-weekly.

“There’s a really fun music community [in Davis],” Aran said. “I work at Watermelon Music, and I’ve met a lot of local musicians and bands. And seeing them play and perform and have little house parties is really fun.”

If you want to explore downtown but aren’t sure where to start, oftentimes you don’t have to look beyond UC Davis’ own student body, who will always be excited to share their recommendations for restaurants, thrift shops and more.

“If we’re talking food [there are] many, many options,” Hale said. “Ike’s [Love &] Sandwiches […] is amazing; I have my go-to sandwich. Taco Bell, Guad’s — anything in general, there’s a lot of good food [in Davis].”

Additional fan favorites to check out downtown, according to students, include: Yesterday Vintage, a vintage thrift shop; Bohème Clothing & Gifts, a Davis-favorite local thrift store; and Armadillo Music, every record or CD-lover’s dream.

Despite Davis’ slightly underwhelming physical location in terms of proximity to booming cities or the Pacific coast, there are plenty of local events for students to check out. From student organizations — like the KDVS90.3FM radio station hosting band parties where students can meet and connect over a shared interest in music — to the multitude of local restaurants and businesses that need student traffic, if you go out and try new things, it seems you’ll never truly be bored in Davis.

