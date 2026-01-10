Sports Recap

Women’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. California State University, Bakersfield

Where: at Bakersfield (away)

When: 1/3/26

Score: 69-59 (win for Aggies)

Starting the season off strong, this Jan. 3 game marks the Aggies third consecutive win of the season, with no losses. The team had a great performance, especially from fourth-year communication major Nya Epps, who had a career high of 28 points. Going into halftime, the Aggies were up by five with a score of 31-26. Despite constant attacks from Cal State Bakersfield, the Aggies were able to fend off the opposing team and hold on to their lead throughout the second half. With a great defensive play by the Aggies, the game ended with a final score of 69-59.

Men’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. California State University, Bakersfield

Where: at Davis (home)

When: 1/3/26

Score: 79-81 (loss)

In a hard-fought battle against Cal State Bakersfield, the Aggies came up just short of a win, with a final score of 79-81. Despite a total of five players reaching double digits in the game, their effort was not enough to secure the win. At the end of the first half, UC Davis was trailing 39-40, with Cal State Bakersfield responding at the last minute and taking the lead. The second half was no different, with the Aggies and Cal State Bakersfield going back and forth. In the final seconds of the game, the Aggies had the opportunity to overtake Bakersfield; however, they just narrowly missed a three-pointer, ending the game in a loss.