From lecture halls to the stage, Studio 301 brings ‘Ride The Cyclone’ to life

The student-led theatre organization is set to premiere its winter musical at the Wyatt Pavilion Theatre on Feb. 27

By IQRA AHMAD — arts@theaggie.org

Studio 301 Productions, a student-run, on-campus theatre organization, is bringing students a rendition of the 2009 musical “Ride The Cyclone” this winter quarter.

“We are a theatre for the students, by the students,” Eli Gunn, a second-year communication and sociology double major and director of “Ride The Cyclone,” said. “As a completely non-profit, student-run organization, there’s no adult coordinators or directors in charge of the company. Our goal is to establish a fun, non-pressure environment where students can explore theatre as a creative outlet.”

Garnering a community of students interested in all aspects of theatre, students participate in Studio 301 as actors, stage hands, music coordinators and in other roles to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of producing plays and musicals.

“We started out performing in lecture halls and producing our own little student productions,” Gunn said. “The club is still growing and we get more people every quarter. It’s really great to see the club grow so much more into a fully established community on campus.”

This winter’s production, “Ride The Cyclone,” showcases six Canadian teenagers who die in a roller coaster accident and afterward find themselves in a limbo-like space. Guided by a fortune teller named The Amazing Karnak, the teens are told that one of them will be granted a second chance at life, but only if they can convince Karnak why they deserve it the most.

What follows is a series of musical numbers, in which each character reveals their dreams, stories and hopes they once had for their unfinished lives.

“‘Ride The Cyclone’ is definitely a unique musical,” Gunn said. “It’s out of this world, and it embraces this creative craziness of life in a way where it becomes a big celebration of what life could have been.”

For the cast, the small ensemble size of the musical has created a close-knit rehearsal space.

“Everyone gets along so well,” Kalena Dawson, a fourth-year psychology and communication double major who plays Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg, said. “The creative team and cast are really close, so it feels like time to socialize while still working hard. We’re able to communicate clearly and deliver on realistic expectations.”

Dawson explained that playing Rosenberg has pushed her outside her usual comfort zone as a performer.

“She’s a little more bossy and kind of a mean girl, which isn’t usually what I play or is like myself at all,” Dawson said. “It’s been really fun to explore something outside my typecast.”

Daylen Clowers, a second-year political science major who plays Noel Gruber, described a similar experience connecting with his character.

“When I’m doing scenes or songs, I have to think about how Noel would do it while mixing in how I would,” Clowers said. “It can be conflicting, but that’s the process of figuring it out. Everyday is about developing the character, and I push to reveal my talents in ways that I haven’t done before.”

Clowers noted that one of the show’s most important messages is embracing authenticity and making the most of the time you have.

“Life can end in such absurd, sudden ways,” Clowers said. “It’s important to express yourself in the way that feels comfortable to you, and to really maximize every day that you have to live. For example, we’re all here for the primary purpose of attaining an education, but we often forget to prioritize our creative needs and actually live.”

Much of the cast emphasized the strong sense of camaraderie that has formed during rehearsals — something they believe will translate directly to the stage.

“Because it’s such a small cast, we’re learning everything together,” Clowers said. “That collaboration mirrors the story, these characters are also learning how to navigate their new, collective reality together.”

For Gunn, “Ride The Cyclone” marks his first time directing a full production. While he explains the role was initially intimidating, he described the experience as both exciting and rewarding. Studio 301’s emphasis on uplifting new directors allows this experience to be possible.

“Studio 301 really encourages people to try,” Gunn said. “It felt like a safe space to take on this role. When I was told I was going to direct it, I started immediately because I was just so excited. I spent the summer pre-planning over the time blocking, potential sets, character choices and how a typical rehearsal would run.”

Working with a limited budget also inspired innovative problem-solving, particularly since the show will be staged in a thrush configuration at the Wyatt Pavilion Theatre, with audience members on three sides.

“It allows for a really immersive experience,” Gunn said. “We had to get creative with blocking, projections and set design to make sure every angle works and can be seen by the audience.”

Ultimately, Gunn and the cast hope that the audience will leave their production with a newfound appreciation for life’s impermanence.

“The show starts off fun, quirky and ridiculous,” Gunn said. “But by the end, it becomes really emotional. I hope the audience walks away with an appreciation for the finiteness of life and the importance of finding meaning in the little things outside of a monotonous routine.”

Studio 301 is premiering “Ride The Cyclone” on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 3 at the Wyatt Pavilion Theatre. For those interested in securing tickets, or getting involved with Studio 301 as they prepare to begin auditions for their spring quarter production of “Chicago” in March, regular updates can be found through their website and Instagram, @studio301productions.

For the cast and creative team, the production represents exactly what student-run theatre is meant to be: a creative outlet and welcoming community.

“I encourage everyone to try and join, whether it be on the technical side behind the scenes or auditioning for an upcoming show,” Gunn said. “Taking that first step can be scary, but I was so welcomed by this team and am grateful to be part of Studio 301. It’s a really special community.”

