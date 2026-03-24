Review: ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ is a dazzling love letter to musical theater

The UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance opened its highly anticipated musical on Feb. 26

By TALAR KESHISHIAN — arts@theaggie.org

On Feb. 26, the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance opened “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Main Theater in Wright Hall. Directed by Rhett Guter, the show pays homage to early 20th-century musicals, featuring beloved stock characters, showstopping numbers and various comedic bits.

At the helm of the show is the character Man in Chair (played by Michael G. French), a passionate Broadway fanatic who guides the audience through one of his favorite musicals, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” French effortlessly provided hilarious commentary throughout the show, often breaking the fourth wall to delve into his thoughts about the outdated character tropes and the musical’s conventional plot. However, he brilliantly balanced the humorous aspects with displays of vulnerability, offering anecdotes to cope with his considerably mundane and lonely daily life.

The musical’s central story revolves around the lovestruck leading couple, Janet Van De Graaff (Savannah Steffen) and Robert Martin (Timothy Austin), as they prepare to be married. Steffen flaunted cartwheels, comedy and magnificent vocal ability in her big number “Show Off,” where she ironically vows to exit her life as an illustrious starlet. Austin stole the show alongside Liam Yao, who portrayed his best man, George. In their lively tap number, “Cold Feets,” the pair energetically danced about the stage in unison.

The titular Drowsy Chaperone (Seona Sherman) commanded the stage with drunken embodiment and powerhouse vocals in her rousing anthem “As We Stumble Along.” The Chaperone’s over-the-top adoration of Aldolpho (Matthew Rivera) elicited much laughter from the audience, particularly when Aldolpho mistook the Chaperone as the bride he was meant to seduce. Rivera further charmed the audience with his exaggerated bravado as the “King of Romance” in his dramatic performance of “I Am Aldolpho.”

Feldzieg (Nitin Ramesh) and Kitty (Nahlah Sweet) perfectly played the dynamic of disgruntled producer and air-headed aspiring actress. Mrs. Tottendale (Sheryl Lim) and Underling (Griffin “Fin” Engels) provided comedic relief with their water-spitting bits, highlighting the show’s absurd quality.

The gangsters disguised as pastry chefs (Gray Engstrom and Joseph “Joey” Fitzgerald) also evoked significant audience reaction with their dessert-ridden puns and threatening demeanors.

“They were hilarious,” Madeline Pebworth, a third-year microbiology major, said. “I loved their synchronized dance movements and New York accents.”

They, along with the entire ensemble, swept the stage with a high-energy jazz number in the Act 1 closer, “Toledo Surprise.”

“I really liked ‘Toledo Surprise,’” Sonya Black, a third-year wildlife, fish and conservation biology major, said. “I thought it was fun because it felt like a classic showtune song with a really energetic vibe.”

The production team and crew brought the 1920’s atmosphere to life with stunning technical elements. Marquee lights framed the opulent hotel scenery on stage, juxtaposed by Man in Chair’s modern, cluttered apartment. The costumes ranged from bright, colorful suits to flapper-style dresses, imitating the aesthetic of the early 20th-century. The show even included a massive life-sized plane, which glided down the stage in the spectacular “I Do, I Do in the Sky.”

In the wise words of the protagonist Man in Chair, musicals give you a “little something to help escape from the dreary horrors of the real world” and enjoy life to the fullest. The company of “The Drowsy Chaperone” at UC Davis delivers a show that lets you lose yourself in the glamour of live theatre while encouraging you to love life for all of its complexities.

Written by: Talar Keshishian — arts@theaggie.org