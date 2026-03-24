The United States takes home two gold medals in figure skating

Recap of the 2026 Olympic figure skating results for Team USA

By DANIELLE WIRNOWSKI— sports@theaggie.org

The 2026 Winter Olympics were held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 6 to 22. From Feb. 6 to 19, short track and figure skating events were held at the Milano Skating Arena: “one of Europe’s premier sports facilities,” according to the official Olympics 2026 website.

The five competition events under figure skating are men’s single skating, women’s single skating, pair skating, ice dance and team events. The team events are as follows: ice dance free dance, pair skating free skating, women’s single staking free staking and men’s single skating free skating. The team events contribute points out of 10 toward the country’s total points, rather than medals.

The countries that participated in the team events were Japan, Georgia, the United States, Italy and Canada.

U.S. skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates ranked first place in ice dance free dance with a score of 133.23, earning 10 points for the team. Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea ranked fourth place in pair skating free skating with a score of 135.36, earning seven points for the U.S.

Amber Glenn ranked in third place for women’s single skating free skating with a score of 138.62 points, earning eight points for the U.S. Ilia Malinin, skating for the U.S. in the men’s single skating free skating, ranked in first place with a score of 200.03, earning 10 points.

Ice dance consists of two sub-events: rhythm dance and free dance. Each team competes in the rhythm dance event, but only the top 20 ice dance couples qualify for the free dance and move on in the competition. There were a total of 23 skating teams across 15 countries.

Three skating couples from Team USA qualified for the free dance event, ranking second, fifth and 11th place. Chock and Bates ranked second place, earning the silver medal with a combined rhythm and free dance score of 224.39. French skaters Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron ranked in first place, taking the gold with a combined score of 225.82.

Similar to the ice dance events, pair skating has two sub-events: the short program and free skating. Each team competes in the short program, with only the top 16 pairs qualifying for free skating. There were a total of 19 pairs across 14 nations.

Two skating pairs from the U.S. qualified for free skating and ranked seventh and ninth place. Emily Chan and Spencer Howe ranked in seventh place, with a combined score of 200.31 from the short program and free skating.

Women’s single skating and men’s single skating functioned similarly, with a short program event as a qualifier for the free skating. For both events, only the top 24 skaters qualify for free skating. A total of 29 skaters participated in each gendered event, spanning across 22 countries for the women’s event and 21 countries for the men’s.

All three skaters for the women’s single skating from the U.S. — Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn — qualified for free skating and ranked in third, ninth and 13th place, respectively.

Liu ranked first place in free staking and earned the gold medal, with a total combined score from the short program and free skating of 226.79. Amber Glenn ranked fifth place, with a total score of 214.91 and Isabeau Levito ranked 12th with a score of 202.80.

As for men’s single skating, three skaters from the U.S. qualified to move onto the free skating: Malinin, Andrew Torgashev and Maxim Naumov, who ranked first, eighth and 14th place in the short program.

In the free skating event, Malinin ranked eighth place with a score of 264.49, Torgashev ranked 12th place with a score of 259.06 and Naumov ranked 20th place with a score of 223.36.

Kazakhstan’s skater, Mikhail Shaidorov, earned first place and the gold medal for men’s single skating with a score of 291.58.

Across all five figure skating events, the U.S. earned two gold medals in team events and women’s single skating and earned one silver medal in ice dance. For men’s single skating, Kazakhstan earned the gold medal and Japan earned both silver and bronze medals. The U.S. earned gold for women’s single skating, and Japan earned silver and bronze.

As for pair skating, Japan earned gold, Georgia earned silver and Germany earned bronze. France earned gold for ice dance, U.S. earned silver and Canada earned bronze. Lastly, Team USA earned gold for their team event, Japan earned silver and Italy earned bronze.

Overall, the U.S. had a strong performance in the ice skating events, taking the gold and silver in many events.

Written by: Danielle Wirnowski — sports@theaggie.org