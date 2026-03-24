UC Davis Gymnastics delivers top five finishes in Sacramento matchup

Aggies battle hard in Sacramento dual

By MIKALA SLOTNICK— sports@theaggie.org

The UC Davis gymnastics team fought hard but ultimately fell to a dual match at Sacramento State University (Sac State), with a final score of 192.225 (second place), just below Sac State’s score of 193.625 (first).

Previously, the Aggies traveled to Boise State to compete in a quad match, placing fourth (193.025) in the overall competition. Milla Gideon, a fourth-year biological and molecular sciences major, tied a career-high of 9.875 on her bar routine, doing so as a sophomore in the 2024 MPSF Championships.

Gideon’s 9.875 on bars tied her for the best performance on the routine in the event. On the floor, Avah Reichow, a second-year biological sciences major, led the Aggies with a 9.8 to tie for third in the event.

Amelia Moneymaker, a fourth-year environmental design major, tied for seventh on vault with a score of 9.8, while Jehaan Poonja, a fourth-year civil engineering major, tied for sixth to lead her team on the balance beam with a 9.75. The match ended with UC Davis at 193.025 (fourth); Boise State at 195.350 (third); Oregon State at 195.450 (second); San Jose State at 195.475 (first).

On Feb. 15 at Sac State, Moneymaker and Cady Chiu, a second-year biological sciences major, earned the win for UC Davis on beam, scoring a 48.65. Chiu scored a career-high 9.85 on beam (finishing second), while adding 9.675 on floor.

Moneymaker’s 9.9 on beam was her second mark of 9.9 this season and her sixth time scoring a career-high, winning her the event. She also added a second-place finish on floor with a mark of 9.85, winning vault and bars with 9.775 marks on both events.

After the Sacramento dual meet where Moneymaker won three individual events and surpassed 39 in the all-around for the fourth time this season, she earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Gymnast of the Week honors for the second time this year. For the 20th time in her career, Moneymaker broke the 39 threshold in the all-around, winning the title at Sac State with a season-high mark.

In the 2025 season, Moneymaker qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Seattle Regional in the All-Around, set a university record in the all-around in the season finale at Sac State on March 14, posted a total mark of 39.55 and was named MPSF Gymnast of the Week four times.

Chloe Gann, a first-year undeclared major, earned a 9.7 on vault and fourth place, while Reichow finished fifth on floor with a mark of 9.775. McKenna Knecht, a third-year community and regional development major, placed fourth on bars with a score of 9.665. Poonja scored a 9.625, securing a place in the top five.

The gymnastics team is led by Tanya Ho Gomez, who enters her fourth season at the helm of the Aggies gymnastics program and her second as the full-time head coach. This season also marked the 50th anniversary of the gymnastics program at UC Davis, with a celebration taking place before the matchup. Davis competes in the NCAA Division 1 level for the MPSF, but will transition to the Mountain West Conference this summer.

Next up, the Gymnastics team will travel to Berkeley on March 15 to compete against UC Berkeley and University of Washington.

Written by: Mikala Slotnick — sports@theaggie.org