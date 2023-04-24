Davis music lovers insist on keeping it old school

Vinyl fans in Davis celebrate as vinyl records overtake CDs in sales for the first time in three decades, according to CBS News

By FAITH DEMEULENAERE — features@theaggie.org

In the era of streaming, it’s no secret that physical music has taken a backseat. Yet, vinyl records have recently made a comeback, with CBS News reporting that vinyl sales have surpassed CD sales for the first time in 30 years in 2022. This resurgence of vinyl sales has had a significant impact on music communities across the country, including those in Davis.

Vinyl provides an experience that digital music doesn’t offer listeners, according to Leo Angelini, a second-year electrical engineering major and KDVS radio show host.

“There is a special relationship between people and physical music that streaming can’t replace,” Angelini said. “People love to own their favorite albums, see the exclusive printouts in the sleeve [and] show off their favorite artists with the enormous cover. Vinyl creates a more intimate experience.”

Similarly, Mia Rosenquist-Synder, a third-year international agricultural development major and employee at Armadillo Music, said that digital formats often cannot replace the original technology.

“A lot of it is the aesthetic of record players and just having the physical copies of music,” Rosenquist-Snyder said. “It’s kind of like when people buy books. It’s just really nice to hold a thing in your hands that represents something you like, and a lot of people get emotional about it.”

The resurgence of vinyl may stem from its vintage novelty and a desire to explore something new, according to Jack Sigler, a second-year electrical engineering major and KDVS radio show host.

“Our generation is bored of Spotify and CDs, so they look to past generations for something they haven’t experienced yet,” Sigler said.

Sigler and Angelini co-host the radio show “Organic Water” on Tuesdays on KDVS 90.3FM. In a world where streaming dominates, vinyl offers a physical and tangible connection to music that cannot be replicated, according to Sigler. For those who value this connection, the inconvenience of vinyl is a small price to pay for the rich and intimate listening experience it provides.

Ultimately, the debate over the merits of vinyl versus CDs or streaming is a matter of personal preference. However, the fact that vinyl sales continue to thrive despite the dominance of digital music suggests that there will always be a place for physical music formats in the hearts of music lovers.

“Vinyl will always fill the void that digital music can never fill,” Angelini said.

