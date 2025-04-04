Turning Point USA event results in multiple physical altercations

UC Davis to open independent review into incident between protestors and the conservative group, who were hosting right-wing commentator Brandon Tatum

A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event held on the Quad on Thursday, April 3, resulted in several physical altercations between protestors, members of the conservative group and other members of the UC Davis community, including students.

On Friday, April 4, UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said that the university will open a “full independent review” into the incident and threatened disciplinary and legal action to individuals involved in the incident.

The event, hosted by the Davis chapter of TPUSA, a registered student organization dedicated to advocating for conservative politics on college campuses, featured right-wing influencer and TPUSA contributor Brandon Tatum as a guest speaker. Tatum had also come to film debates and discussions with students for his social media platforms and had set up a booth and tent alongside his production team around 11 a.m. for the event at 12 p.m.

Some 30 protesters, organized several days prior in part by the promotion of student group Cops Off Campus, began to march toward the Quad shortly before Noon. On arrival, protestors threw water balloons at the tent and knocked stand-alone banners and flyers to the ground. An attendee of the TPUSA event approached the protestors and attempted to get into the group while another individual from the TPUSA booth walked around protestors with their dog on a leash and reproached them.

After shortly retreating, protestors made their way back to the booth again. As documented in a video of the event posted on Reddit, local Moms For Liberty chapter chair and UC Davis employee Beth Bourne, known for her anti-transgender rights activism, approached the group and was hit on the back of the head by a protester.

Once the group of protesters reached the booth, a protester advanced toward Tatum and after being pointed at, was pushed to the floor by him. UC Davis Chief of Police Joe Farrow, nearbyTatum, attempted to move Tatum away from the protester. Meanwhile, other protestors tore down the canopy and stand-alone posters, which they broke along their second retreat toward Shields Library. They continued toward Olson Hall, where the initial protestors disbanded.

One student, who wishes to leave her last name anonymous, recounted how she felt watching the events unfold.

“From what I saw, it got a little more rowdy,” Vanessa, a second-year student, said. “Brandon [Tatum] physically pushed — my heart dropped when I saw it — Brandon pushed one of the protesters…their bike fell [on them] and they fell down to the ground.”

The incident was documented in a video released by TPUSA on X. It, and other videos of the event, have since been circulated on several national news channels and by several leading conservative figures, including Elon Musk and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Tatum provided a statement to The California Aggie.

“It ended up well because it was crazy because people attacked us, they assaulted a couple people at our booth,” Tatum said. “They stole our tent, which you see is missing, and they were very evil. [They] made it a dangerous situation, but we finished alright.”

Tatum denied assaulting any demonstrators unprovoked.

“They attacked people, they attacked our thing,” Tatum said. “I pushed them out of the way, and that’s it.”

Additionally, Bourne laid hands on a student after a prolonged verbal altercation. Bourne attempted to hold the student back after having had one of her demonstration signs taken away, but ultimately was unsuccessful.

“She was kind of instigating the event and went closer to the protestors as she was walking, so they physically clashed and one of the protestors took her sign,” Vanessa said. “Once that happened, she went to physically attack one of the protesters, like swung her hand.”

In a comment given to The Aggie at the demonstration, Bourne defended her actions.

“[That sign] is my private property, and we should have free speech on a college campus,” Bourne said. “That person ran away with it so I just went to get it back. I think this person should be arrested for stealing my sign.”

While there was an existing police presence during the initial confrontation, Tatum told The Aggie that event organizers had called the police after their tent had been stolen. A small contingent of approximately 15 officers in riot gear was present for the remainder of the event, though they did not interfere in the altercation between Bourne and a student.

A university spokesperson acknowledged to The Aggie that an attendee, Bourne, was hit, but made no note of an altercation between Tatum and a protester or Bourne attempting to restrain a student.

“The university makes every effort to ensure that events on campus are safe,” the spokesman said in a statement. “Student Affairs coordinated with Turning Point USA at UC Davis, Safety Services and other campus departments to create a safety plan for the event. The campus is reviewing its preparations for this event.”

“UC Davis condemns all forms of violence,” the statement reads. “The university affirms and supports the right of our students to invite speakers to our campus, to express their views, and to peacefully protest speakers whose views they find upsetting or offensive.”

The spokesperson confirmed that while UC Davis police were investigating the incident against Bourne, no arrests had been made as of late Thursday.

In a separate statement announcing the independent investigation, May condemned the violence and said that the university would continue to support free expression.

“What happened was appalling and completely unacceptable,” May said. “There is zero tolerance for violence on our campuses — zero.”

“Those who were attacked did nothing but express themselves, in a non-violent manner.” the statement reads. “They were peacefully expressing their views — as is their right — and they should be able to do so without fear, intimidation or violence. We are firmly committed to supporting free expression and open dialogue on our campus. That commitment does not — and will never — extend to acts of violence or intimidation.”

Nick Mollat, a third-year anthropology major who observed the demonstration, commented on the protest.

“Honestly, with the way this country is going, I respect people’s rights to the First Amendment and free speech,” Mollat said. “But, when that speech has been harmful to other groups and other minorities, I don’t think it’s fair. I think if they wanna preach what they wanna preach that’s fine, but they better expect bitches like us back.”

Despite the commotion, Tatum continued to one-on-one debate with students, while members of his production staff recorded.

The remainder of the event occurred without incident, though a large crowd continued to watch and jeer at Bourne. By 2:30 p.m., TPUSA organizers had packed up their equipment and the remaining observers had largely dissolved.

Vince Basada contributed reporting to this piece.

