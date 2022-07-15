City of Davis celebrates the 4th of July 

The city of Davis hosted a free celebration honoring Independence Day on the 4th of July at Community Park.

The city of Davis organized a celebration in honor of Independence Day on Monday, July 4 at Community Park (203 East 14th Street).

According to the City of Davis website, snacks and treats were available for sale from several local non-profit groups such as the Boy Scout Troop, Davis Musical Theatre Company, Davis Phoenix Coalition, Davis Youth Softball Association and the Tese Foundation. A game zone was featured in the celebrations hosted by the Discovery Christian Church.

Carrie Dyer, Management Analyst for the City Manager’s Office, outlines the specifics of the game zone.

“The Fun Zone put up by the Discovery Christian Church has a lot of old fashioned games like corn hole, huge checkers and other games like that that everyone is welcome to enjoy.”

The Davis Kiwanis Club, which focuses on the well-being of the youth and seniors of Davis, presented their Kiddie Parade. The Kiddie Parade is a Davis 4th of July tradition that the club has been organizing since 1960. The Kiwanis website details the key components of this parade.

“The parade features Kids of any age through 6th grade entering their creations in one of six categories: wagons, bicycles, scooters, strollers, walkers and groups,” the website says, “The parade also regularly features the Davis Senior High School Pep Band, the City of Davis’ antique fire engine and the Nation’s Colors are presented by our local Boy Scout Troops.”

According to a press release, additional activities planned for the evening included the Swimsuits and Sparklers event at the Community Pool and watching the softball game hosted by the Greater Sacramento Softball Association at 8 p.m. Carrie Dyer talked about the live music performances

“We work very closely with the Davis Live Music Collective,” Dyer said, “We really appreciate our partnership with the Davis Live Music in terms of organizing music for us and stage management.”

Live music was coordinated by the Davis Live Music Collective. The 4th of July festivities were accompanied by live performances from AJ Lee, Blue Summit and The Coffis Brothers.

The annual fireworks display returned to Davis after a two year hiatus, as mentioned in the press release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This city-hosted firework display is the only legal use of fireworks allowed in Davis. Carrie Dyer, the Management Analyst for the city manager’, presented the firework display as the highlight of the City organized festivities for the 4th of July. Additionally, she encouraged the community to look forward to a fun evening.

“Bring a blanket or some chairs and plan to enjoy the evening,” Dyer said, “Plan to come out and spend an evening with our community.”

The city of Davis website strongly discouraged celebrators from bringing dogs to the Community Park for the length of the fireworks show. Attendees were encouraged to use a bike or walk if feasible due to the limited availability of parking. Self-serve bike parking was made available in the Community Park in the dog run area, according to the press release. Mayor Gloria Patrida commented on the 4th of July celebrations in a press release.

“The City of Davis is excited to bring back the 4th of July community festivities after a two-year hiatus. We look forward to the opportunity to gather family, friends and neighbors together in celebration as the City eases back into events.” said Mayor Gloria Partida.

