COVID-19 testing and the Daily Symptom Survey now optional for students

As of June 24, UC Davis has ended its COVID-19 testing requirement for students, according to an announcement from Chancellor Gary May on June 13. The free PCR tests will still be available to students and employees on a voluntary basis, according to Associate Vice Chancellor of Safety Services Eric Kvigne.

“​​I believe our students are resilient and will continue to utilize testing options albeit on a more flexible basis,” Kvigne said via email.

Along with the updated testing requirement, the COVID-19 testing kiosk has moved from the UC Davis Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) to the Human Resources Administration Building across the street. The new testing kiosk opened on July 5 and will be available via appointment through the 2022 calendar year Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We continue to monitor and respond to the evolving context of the pandemic,” Kvigne said via email. “For the time being, we are at minimum planning to continue saliva-based testing through the end of the calendar year. Additionally, we are planning to test all new students living in on-campus residence halls at the time of move-in.”

Also effective as of June 24, students are no longer required to fill out the Daily Symptom Survey prior to entering campus facilities. The survey will still be accessible to students who wish to monitor their symptoms or to provide proof of isolation status. UC Davis employees working in university facilities will need to complete the survey as it fulfills requirements from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

“For the Davis campus, we closely monitor our COVID-19 dashboard and Yolo County case and hospitalization rates, as well as other factors such as the seriousness of COVID-19 illnesses and the presence of the virus in wastewater,” May said in an email announcement. “We are optimistic that the current trend will continue downward. Regardless, we will continue to follow the direction of our Yolo County Public Health officials.”

According to Dr. Cindy Schorzman, medical director of UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services, any student who tests positive for COVID-19 through campus testing or reports it to the university during fall quarter 2022 will receive information regarding isolation procedures.

“While the availability of dedicated isolation/quarantine space is dynamic, based on multiple factors […] Student Housing and Dining Services will work closely with those individuals in congregate on-campus housing to help them find the best solution available for isolation,” Dr. Schorzman said via email.

The Campus Ready website provides the university’s most up-to-date health and safety requirements as well as guidance on what to do if exposed to an infectious COVID-19 positive individual.

“We will continue to provide an isolation space program with priority being given to students living in on-campus residence halls,” Kvigne said via email.

