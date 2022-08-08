Downtown Davis hosts 2nd Friday ArtAbout Tours 

The open-to-all walking art tours make a reappearance after a hiatus due to the pandemic

By RIDDHI PURANIK — city@theaggie.org

Davis Downtown Business Association, hosts monthly self-guided tours that explore art installations, galleries and businesses in Davis. The Davis Downtown website says that the ArtAbout tours will take place on the second Friday of every month.

The tours are aimed at helping visitors discover local and regional talent by showcasing a variety of artistic elements. Natalie Nelson, director of Pence Gallery and an administrator for ArtAbout, talked about the project’s goals.

“The main goal at least now for ArtAbout is to build a sense of community and connection through the arts, and to of course support our participating artists and arts venues by offering art for sale.” Nelson said. “It’s the primary event of the visual arts in our town monthly, and is the culmination of countless hours and funds spent by artists to unveil their latest work. It’s important also for the non-art businesses who participate, as they have also been hit by Covid issues, and thus it generates traffic and interest for their own business.”

ArtAbout is a free event, open to the general public. All venues host open art receptions conducted by regional and local artists. The tour not only showcases art venues but also includes local businesses that offer food and entertainment.

According to Nelson, Davis 2nd Friday ArtAbout has been going on since the 1990s. Since 2008, it has been coordinated by the Davis Downtown Business Association. The website adds that the event is held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. Monthly calendars and guides for the tours are available on the Artery’s website.

July’s ArtAbout took its visitors around town to the Pence Gallery, Logos Books, Bankers Lending Group, Arboretum Art works, The Artery, The Paint Chip and other off-map events such as the Davis Community Gallery.

ArtAbout offers a way for people to meet artists and listen to them talk about their work. It presents a learning experience about Downtown and art while also being a social event where one can meet new people. Nelson talks about her favorite aspects about the ArtAbout tours.

“I love seeing the art studios by the Arboretum, or Third Space Collective, which also has studios. You can see people making work right in front of you, and buy it directly from the artist,” Nelson said.

The Pence Gallery website mentions that their partners, Logos Books and the Artery, hold receptions at their respective locations as well.

Pence Gallery’s website describes ArtAbout as a “wonderful celebration of new exhibits, which are held at various locations throughout downtown Davis.”

These venues are made available on flyers on the Tuesday before ArtAbout. The website also details that the 2nd Friday ArtAbout events are sponsored by Dawn Coder, Coldwell Select Real Estate and the Davis Downtown Business Association.

The ArtAbout tours are held year round at art-friendly locations in downtown Davis. These events offer exciting opportunities to explore parts of Davis that one might have left unexplored. Nelson explained why ArtAbout is important to Davis.

“ArtAbout is really important for arts venues as that’s when we get about ½ of our monthly visitors, and almost all of our art purchases are made that opening night. So stop by!,” Nelson said.

