SR #33 was amended and passed during Sept. 29 meeting

On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:14 p.m., Vice President JT Eden called the Senate meeting to order and recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.

The seating of new interim senators Vaneza Gonzaga, Stephen Fujimoto and Aarushi Raghunathan took place.

Senator Martinez Hernandez was confirmed as Interim Senate President Pro Tempore.

The senators then moved to unit senator adoptions, in which Aggie Reuse and other units were given adopted senators.

Jahanvi Narwal was confirmed as the Research and Data Committee chairperson with no objections.

Former senator Rashita Chauhan was confirmed as the Sexual Assault Awareness Advocacy Committee chairperson with no objections.

Mehalet Shibre was confirmed as Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission Chairperson, and Serena Broome, Kristen Le and Zienab Fadul were confirmed as members of the commission with no objections.

Next, the Student Health and Wellness Committee, the Aggie Housing Advocacy Committee, Fair Trade Committee and other committees were adopted by senators.

A presentation from the Student Government Administrative Office was given by manager Ella Vazquez. She explained the responsibilities of the office, such as dealing with legislation, organizing senate bills and updating the ASUCD senate website.

Next, the senate table transitioned to elected officer reports, and the senators gave updates on their weekly progress.

The senators reviewed the status of previous legislation, and Eden introduced new legislation SB #4 and SB #5. They then moved to consider old legislation.

SB #1, which enacts the ASUCD operational budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, passed unanimously.

SR #1, which seeks to outline the overarching goals, priorities and business strategies of ASUCD for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond, passed unanimously.

SB #2, which amends the hiring process for ASUCD Vice Chairpersons to be in accordance with hiring policy, passed unanimously.

SB #3, which aims to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of ASUCD Senate meetings, passed unanimously.

SR #33 reaffirms the student body’s interest in eliminating the athletics portion of the Campus Expansion Initiative and the Student Activities and Services Initiative student fees in light of the spring 2022 ASUCD election results, and reaffirms ASUCD’s interest in having the Office of the State Auditor review UC Davis’ usage of student fees. The resolution was amended to remove all recipients so that it would only be sent to the Senate table.

Eden later said via email that it was amended “​​to reduce negative fallout from the resolution,” due to the fact that, “Admin has expressed they do not feel compelled to consider proposals made through resolutions and it was decided it would do more harm than good to send SR 33 to the full list.”

SR #33 then passed unanimously.

Eden adjourned the meeting at 11:40 p.m.

Written by: Kaya Do-Khanh — campus@theaggie.org