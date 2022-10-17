Edwards Family Athletics Center dedication ceremony takes place on Sept. 24

The new facility serves as a space for academic work, strength and conditioning training and sports medicine for student-athletes

By KAYA DO-KHANH — campus@theaggie.org

Located next to the UC Davis Health Stadium and stretching for more than 50,000 square feet, the new Edwards Family Athletics Center is a multi-disciplinary space for Aggie student-athletes, according to a recent press release.

On Sept. 24, there was a dedication ceremony for the center, which, according to the release, had more than 300 people in attendance. During the ceremony, the facility was open to the public for an open house and a self-guided tour, with student-athletes and coaches present to speak about the new establishment.

There was also an extended celebration on the Bob Biggs Practice Field, which included games, food trucks and a beer garden.

At the ceremony, Chancellor Gary May said that the opening of the center “marks a wonderful new chapter in a long history of excellence for UC Davis Athletics,” according to the press release.

Bruce and Diane Edwards made the lead gift for the project, according to the release. Bruce, an alumnus from 1960, played football and ran track and field at UC Davis.

“The memories I have playing sports are the most vivid of my time in college,” Bruce said in a statement on the facility website. “The new performance center will only provide more experiences and a better atmosphere for Aggie student-athletes to excel in their own life. I am so happy to be able to give back to make this a reality.”

Others also contributed financially to the project, and according to the Edwards Family Athletics Center website, approximately $52 million was secured for the construction of the center as of Sept. 1, 2021.

The Paul and Nancy Sallaberry Sports Performance Center is the largest space in the facility, which, according to the center website, allows athletes to have strength and conditioning training in larger numbers and at more convenient times than they could at the Toomey Field weight room.

Meanwhile, the Klein Family Educational and Professional Success Center within the facility was created to provide a quiet space for student-athletes to study or take a break. The Muir Family Sports Medicine Center is a space for athletic trainers, doctors and unit leadership to provide sports medicine needs to UC Davis students, faculty, staff and the Davis community, and houses a number of team meeting rooms.

To minimize cross-campus trips for athletes, the Bob Biggs Practice Field was established adjacent to the facility, according to the website.

“The hope is that it’s a home and it’s a resource for all of our teams,” Assistant Athletics Director for Development Rob Norris said. “There are spaces for everyone in that facility, and I hope that when our donors come back and look at it, they recognize that what they’ve done is provide a transformational facility for UC Davis Athletics and that it puts a smile on their face.”

