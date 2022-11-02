How to make friends during college

Making connections with your peers can be hard — here are my tips

College can be isolating when you haven’t made friends with your peers. Not only does everyone have different schedules, but at this stage in our lives, we as students have so many other priorities we need to take care of besides attending class, doing homework and hanging out with friends.

As I have been at UC Davis for a little over a year now, I can tell you personally that it can be difficult to find a niche and people to hang out with on campus. Here are some of my tips for making friends during undergrad and staying connected.

My first recommendation is to meet other people in your major. At the beginning of the term, it can be quite easy to find one or two people in your classes with whom you can form a study group. It can be even easier when you have mandatory group projects in class. Then, by the time you have to register for classes for the following quarter, you can plan to take classes together again.

Meeting people on campus is also a great way to make friends. Spots such as Peet’s, the Silo and study areas on campus are popular meeting places. By studying in these places, you can find people who have breaks between classes at the same time as you and talk to them whenever you are free.

Going to shops downtown can also be a hub to meet people who share similar interests and hobbies. Not only is this a great way to unwind, but you can also potentially meet people you like.

If you have any social media accounts, you can also follow mutuals at UC Davis. I personally know many people who have found friends by connecting with people online who have similar interests. Of course, it is always important to hang out in a public setting when meeting someone for the first time in person, but it can end up being a great way to make friends you are compatible with. Additionally, these friends are easy to stay connected with, both online and on campus.

When keeping your friendships alive, it is important to make time in your schedule for social activities. A lot of my friends and I plan to meet up and go out every week or two in order to catch up. This is a great time for me personally to destress, and it’s always nice to have something I can look forward to.

Overall, it’s alright if you’re having trouble making friends during undergrad. Most people are in the same boat as you. Even if you’re entering your last years in Davis, it is still not too late to meet people, connect and make your time a little sweeter.

