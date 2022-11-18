Yolo County and city of Davis host vaccine clinics to protect against flu season and COVID variants

The Davis Senior Center hosts vaccine clinic for Davis residents to receive influenza and bivalent boosters

By ANTHONY W. ZAMMIKIEL — city@theaggie.org

On Nov. 8, the city of Davis and the Yolo County Health Department co-hosted a vaccine clinic at the Davis Senior Center. Residents at the center were able to receive the standard influenza vaccine and the latest bivalent booster to protect against the latest Omicron variant of COVID-19, free of charge.

On Oct. 25, the city of Davis announced the pop-up clinic on the City Hall page of their website. The announcement provided directions to the Davis Senior Center, located at 646 A St., and information about the vaccines that the clinic would be offering.

“The bivalent booster provides expanded protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the currently-dominant Omicron variants,” the announcement read. “Everyone six years old and older who have already completed their primary COVID vaccine series is recommended to receive a single dose of a bivalent booster if at least 2 months has passed since their last dose of a COVID vaccine. Those who have had COVID-19 recently can come to the clinic once they have completed their isolation period.”

The announcement also said that this winter, there will likely be a significant level of influenza spread given the increase in COVID-19 cases, and recommends that everyone six months old and older receive the annual influenza vaccine to protect against the disease.

Barbara Archer, a representative of the Public Relations Office for the city of Davis, talked about the importance of the relationship that the city has with the county and said that they would be hosting more collaborative activities in the future, including another vaccine clinic.

“The city promotes county programs on city social media, and the city is always happy to open a city facility for these important programs,” Archer said. “There is another flu and COVID booster clinic at Emerson Junior High at 2121 Calaveras Avenue on Nov. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

Directions to Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High can be found on the school’s website. Archer reiterated that the city and the county want to distribute influenza and bivalent booster vaccine doses as soon as possible to ensure that the Davis community is protected going into the winter.

More information about each vaccine can be found on the Health and Human Services page of the Yolo County website. Additional information about immunizations can be found on the Immunization Program page, also located on the county website. Inquiries regarding public programs to support Yolo County residents can be addressed by calling the number (530) 666-8552 during its scheduled business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Written By: Anthony W. Zammikiel — city@theaggie.org