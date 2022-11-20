Newly-elected Congressman Mike Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

Thompson, recently elected to serve as the representative for California’s 4th congressional district, received positive test result

By ANTHONY W. ZAMMIKIEL — city@theaggie.org

Congressman Mike Thompson, the former Rep. for California’s 5th Congressional District and recently elected representative for California’s 4th District, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The announcement comes a week after Election Day, where Thompson as the Democratic candidate won against Republican challenger Matt Brock.

“After taking a regular PCR test, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated and receiving both booster shots, I am experiencing only mild symptoms. I will be working from home and my office remains fully open to serve the people of our district,” Rep. Thompson said in a press release from his office. “As COVID-19 continues to evolve, I recommend every American to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay healthy and protect their friends and families.”

On Jan. 1, Rep. Thomspon would have been the representative for California’s 5th District for a decade, having also represented California’s 1st District for 14 years prior. The change in districts comes as a result of redistricting in California starting with the 2022 Congressional Elections.

According to the New York Times, Rep. Thompson was elected with 67.4% of the vote, compared to challenger Brock, who received 32.6% of the vote. Rep. Thomspon will replace Democratic Congressman John Garamendi, who represented California’s former 3rd District and who will now represent California’s 8th District. California’s 4th District now includes UC Davis, the city of Davis and Yolo County, all formerly represented in California’s 3rd District.

For more information detailing the changes made to both state and congressional districts in the state of California, CalMatters has created a program allowing for an address of residence to be used to determine which new districts cover the address given.

