City of Davis planning commission discusses reapproving D Street Gardens project

Following the expiration of a tentative plan, the planning commission decides whether it still meets site-improvement and environmental standards

By ANTHONY W. ZAMMIKIEL — city@theaggie.org

On Nov. 9, the planning commission for the city of Davis discussed reapproving and renewing the tentative plans made for the D Street Gardens project. The commission, which meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., decided to hold a public meeting to determine whether the plans still satisfied the required city standards for development. The meeting agenda discussed the status of the map.

“The tentative map was previously approved by city council in 2017 as part of the D Street Gardens Project; however, the tentative map has since expired before it was recorded and requires reapproval,” the agenda reads. “The project would subdivide the subject parcel into eight residential lots. Site improvements include grading, utilities, landscaping, shared driveways, shared parking, and other related improvements. The proposed tentative subdivision map is consistent with the previously approved map and there are no substantial changes.”

The location that the D Street Gardens earmarked for development, 717 D St., has remained vacant since the plans were submitted to city council in 2017, with construction expected to begin once the city finalizes the remaining permits. The meeting agenda discussed the findings for approval.

The purpose of the planning commission was to “determine that the project is consistent with the Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND #5-15) that adequately addressed the environmental impacts of the previous project (PA#15-51) and was adopted as part of the previous approval,” the agenda reads. The commission was also set to decide whether “no further environmental review is required [and to] approve Planning Application #22-47 based on the Findings and subject to the Conditions of Approval.”

Greg Rowe, the chairman of the planning commission, said after the meeting concluded that he was happy to see the developments made at the meeting.

“I have been wondering for the longest time why that nice lot is vacant,” Rowe said. “It is very gratifying to know that something is going to move forward with that. It is not going to be student housing, it is going to be ownership housing, and I think that is a real positive thing.”

The Planning Commission’s meetings can be attended in person, at the Community Chambers located inside City Hall on 23 Russell Blvd, or online, through the city of Davis website. The commission can be contacted via email.

