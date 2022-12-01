UC Davis Health receives Digital Health Most Wired recognition

The medical center earned the highest-level rankings in both acute and ambulatory care

By KAYA DO-KHANH — campus@theaggie.org

UC Davis Health recently received the Digital Health Most Wired recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), which marks the medical center’s 11th year in a row receiving the honor, according to a recent press release.

CHIME is a professional organization for chief information officers and other senior healthcare information technology (IT) leaders. It serves as a network for members and business partners to collaborate, develop professionally and promote the effective use of information management when it comes to health and care for communities.

The group conducts an annual survey of healthcare organizations worldwide that acts as a “Digital Health Check-Up” to assess their adoption, integration and impactful use of technology, according to the press release. UC Davis Health was one of 38,000 organizations that were surveyed in the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired program.

“As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century,” a statement on the CHIME website said.

For both the acute and ambulatory care surveys, UC Davis Health was given a certified level 10, which is the highest level that distinguishes health IT leaders who have demonstrated innovative use of technology at their organizations. It is one of 17 hospitals in the nation and the only health system in California to earn a level 10 ranking in both categories.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the 20 Most Wired health systems in the nation,” CEO of UC Davis Health David Lubarsky said via email. “For over 25 years, UC Davis Health has been a national leader in digital health, allowing us to improve care for patients in rural areas across our region and helping us to provide digital-enabled care to patients at the highest level possible, regardless of their location.”

According to Lubarsky, UC Davis Health uses artificial intelligence and digital health technology to improve care delivery. The medical center is also planning on further expanding the use of technology in the future.

“Through innovative partnerships, we are working to create more efficient ways to diagnose and treat patients, with the goal of making health care more precise and effective — and also more personalized and equitable for every person,” Lubarsky said.

