Fall Quarter 2022: Wrapped

The best study tunes for finals, courtesy of The Editorial Board

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

With the quarter coming to a close, the Editorial Board shares their favorite songs to get you through the hectic next few weeks. You can listen to our 27 (wildly varied) selections in “The Editorial Board’s Study Tunes” Spotify playlist.

Sophie Dewees — Editor-in-Chief

Whether I’m sitting on the Quad flipping through notes from my history class or poring over economics textbooks at Shields, my go-to study artist is Aoife O’Donovan. She was one of my most-listened-to artists this year, and I always seem to be in the mood for her soothing voice and soft harmonies. Her songs such as “Passengers” or “B61,” in particular, are the perfect backdrop for both casual and intense study sessions.

Katie DeBenedetti — Managing Editor

‘Tis the season — for the holidays, finals and Spotify Wrapped (in no particular order) — which means it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of the best songs of the year to fuel you through the end of the quarter. Currently, I am pretty much exclusively listening to Noah Kahan’s new album, “Stick Season,” but since I must narrow it down, I would have to suggest “All My Love.” Kahan’s music is perfect for cozy, fall study vibes and turning up this song on my airpods always calms me, even when I have three papers, two tests and just far too little time.

Sonora Slater — Campus News Editor

A disclaimer: the following song suggestion is given by someone who grew up with a younger brother, and therefore has the ability to study unfazed through any given noise level. AKA, this song is not lo-fi, but it does absolutely come through every time with the serotonin I need to continue gaslighting myself into thinking I care about partial derivatives. “2/14” by The Band CAMINO has been the soundtrack of the writing process for several A+ essays over the years, and if you study to it, I can pretty much guarantee you the same result. (Note: this is not a binding contract).

Chris Ponce — City News Editor

I won’t pretend to be a music expert, because the truth is, I only listen to the same three or four artists regularly. However, as finals approach and papers pile up, I’m finding myself listening to “Show Me How” by Men I Trust. Music by Men I Trust manages to have a compatible balance of jazz, indie and electro-pop. “Show Me How” is perfect for any study playlist for its calming instrumentals and angelic vocals. The song isn’t distracting and doesn’t interrupt my train of thought, an essential aspect for me when I write papers.

Owen Ruderman — Opinion Editor

The chaos of finals week consists, at least for me, of nearly nonstop stress. My days are filled with writing papers or doing homework, and the little time I have to myself is usually ruined by thoughts of how screwed I am for my upcoming exam. Luckily, I’ve been able to find some respite in music. Listening to familiar and relaxing instrumental songs seems to work best for me when I need to focus, and “Minecraft” by C418 is the perfect dose of non-intrusive nostalgia that helps me make it through long study sessions. Yes, the song is from the video game of the same name, and no, you don’t have to be familiar with the game to enjoy the soundtrack. Give it a chance, and you’ll find that the soothing piano will carry you through the final moments of this quarter.

Levi Goldstein — Features Editor

My picks may be a little different than the rest of the playlist (sorry for ruining the chill vibes). I personally need hype music to study, something to encourage me to keep going and get through the night (or week, as it may be). The songs need to make me feel like I’m awesome, I’m capable and I’m going to absolutely crush that test. The test should be afraid of me. “Deceiver” by The Beautiful Monument has an incredible melodic chorus with reverberant backing vocals that will inspire and uplift you. Plus, the heavy guitar riffs in “Bulls In The Bronx” by Pierce The Veil and “Himalaya” by New Found Glory will keep the energy up into the early hours of the morning.

Clara Fischer — Arts & Culture Editor

When it gets to the time of the quarter when I need to hunker down and dive into a serious study mode, I like to keep things light in terms of music to counter the crushing amount of stress that I’m likely experiencing. One of my current top picks for an afternoon at Shields is “Leaning on You” by HAIM. The song’s bouncy guitar beat, soothing harmonic vocals and uplifting lyrics make for an easy, mood-boosting listen to help me focus on my work. Plus, the album the track stems from, “Women in Music Pt. III,” features many equally as groovy bangers, such as “3 AM,” “Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)” and more.

Marlon Rolon — Sports Editor

I listen to different types of genres depending on the situation and since finals are nearing, stress levels are high. To calm my nerves I like to listen to songs that are relaxing and calm me down such as “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic. Another song that is relaxing and helps me stay positive is “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bob Marley. This song is comforting and makes me feel like no matter what happens everything will be alright. Last but not least, sometimes I just like listening to relaxing music, also known as instrumental meditation sounds. Just a soothing beat without any lyrics really does the job in terms of helping me focus.

Brandon Ngyuen — Science & Tech Editor

What better way to destress during long hours of studying than by listening to a song that combines relaxing lo-fi beats, a soothing voice and a food item for its title? That’s right, I’ve been listening to “Flaming Hot Cheetos” by Clairo, which combines undertones of soft rock, indie pop and lo-fi to help me get into a rhythm of work. Similarly, when I find myself in the 24-hour study room, songs like “split” by georgee as well as “Butterfly Rain” by Tori Templet have been on the top of my list since they aren’t distracting, but leave you in a groovy rhythm to maintain your focus for long periods of time.

Written by: The Editorial Board