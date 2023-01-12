Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

Album: “SOS” by SZA (2022)

SZA’S debut album, “CTRL,” was formative during my teenage years, so it’s only fitting that her sophomore follow-up is ushering me into my twenties. “SOS” truly feels like a big sister album to “CTRL,” with the same soothing harmonies and mellow R&B-inspired beats but slightly elevated lyricism. The songstress takes us on a cohesive, harmonious journey through the turbulent emotions that come with breakups, makeups and the lonely periods of solitude in between. Standouts include “Love Language,” “Special,” “Gone Girl” and, of course, the TikTok-famous “Kill Bill.”

Song: “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey (2022)

After a somewhat disappointing last album, Lana Del Rey has returned with aplomb. “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” is the singer at her best, with emotionally gripping lyrics, a beautiful vocal buildup and solid production. I will warn you though: this song did make my housemate and I cry during finals week studying, so listen at your own risk of emotional damage.

Movie: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” dir. by Donald Petrie (2003)

If you’re anything like me, then you’re a sucker for a good rom-com — and this 2000s classic starring Kate Hudson and Mathew McConaughey ticks all the necessary boxes. Aside from stellar performances across the board, this film provides an escape from everyday life into the busy world of Andie Anderson, an aspiring journalist who is tasked with writing a piece detailing how to “lose a guy in 10 days,” and Benjamin Barry, a womanizing worker in advertising who is bet that he can’t make a woman fall in love with him by the next company party. The two meet, and naturally, fall in love despite all odds.

TV Show: “Jersey Shore” (2009-2012)

If there’s one show that my roommates and I can always agree on watching, it’s this classic reality TV hit. The antics of these guidos and guidettes, while usually problematic, is undoubtedly entertaining and makes for a great watch when you need to take a break from reality for a little bit. I highly recommend gathering a group of your friends and sitting down together for a good ol’ trip to the Jersey Shore.

