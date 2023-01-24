Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

Song: “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding (1982)

I first heard this song in high school, and it has stayed with me as a reliable piece of music that I can listen to when I’m stressed and in need of some relaxation. Redding’s smooth, soulful vocals combine beautifully with the lyrics, prompting inner reflection and a peaceful state of mind. I love listening to this song when I’m actually near water, but since that can be hard to come by in Davis, I would highly recommend listening to this song on a long walk, preferably in the arb at golden hour.

TV Show: “Phineas and Ferb” (2008-2015)

Arguably one of the best-animated series in recent years (if not one of the best series altogether), “Phineas and Ferb” excels in combining wit, intelligence and childish antics masterfully. The writing is top-notch and truly holds up with age; if anything, I can appreciate some of the more complex cultural references more now that I’m older. On top of that, the soundtrack is superb and still sometimes pops up in my head at random times.

Album: “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar (2015)

One of the greatest albums of all time, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” is a stunning example of true artistry in music. Throughout the album, Lamar is essentially crafting a poem with each progressing song, which gives listeners something to think about as they are internalizing his message. This unique concept combined with his expertly crafted rhythmic prose makes “To Pimp a Butterfly” an album with immense influence and, hopefully, even greater longevity.

Movie: “Bullet Train” dir. by David Leitch (2022)

A star-studded cast takes viewers for a ride on a high-speed train in Japan, where tensions run high as passengers’ paths collide in unexpected ways. At the center of the intersecting plotlines is an unlikely assassin who’s gotten in over his head, played by none other than Brad Pitt. The action and engaging plot make for an easy but thrilling watch that’s perfect to take your mind off of real-life tensions.

