Upcoming Events in February

Check out a clothing swap, live music, art exhibits and book clubs before midterms roll in

By RUMA POUDELL — arts@theaggie.org

Clothing Swap (Davis Night Market, 9–11 p.m. on Feb. 9)

Bring pieces of clothing you don’t wear anymore and swap them to renew your closet sustainably. For each item you bring, you can take another home. The swap includes a wide variety of styles, so you’re bound to find something you like. Meet with other swappers at Central Park and find more information on the Davis Night Market Instagram.

2nd Friday ArtAbout (Pence Gallery, 6–9 p.m. on Feb. 10)

Browse various art exhibits and connect with Davis-based artists at Pence Gallery’s art reception. The monthly event celebrates traditional and fine arts, specifically focusing on realism and craftsmanship. There will be live music and free wine for those 21 and older. The event is a self-guided walk — perfect for a casual stroll as you explore different pieces.

Folk Jam Session (UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden, 12–1 p.m. on Feb. 17)

Come enjoy acoustic freestyles and expose yourself to a new genre of music. Musicians of all different levels and instruments will be playing Celtic, Klezmer and other styles of folk songs. Players will be freestyling, and anyone is welcome to hop in and play at the UC Davis arboretum. More information can be found on the UC Davis Calendar.

Romance Reader’s Book Club (The Avid Reader, 8–9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28)

To keep the Valentine’s Day spirit alive all month long, join other readers to discuss your picks for the best romantic books. Gain a recommendation or two and make new bookworm friends. The Avid Reader hosts monthly book clubs welcoming readers of all levels and will be organizing this Valentine’s Day-themed meeting at their downtown store to celebrate the holiday.

