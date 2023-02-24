Alix Earle showcases a lavish lifestyle while maintaining a brand reliant on relatability

The influencer strikes a chord with many even with her visible affluence

By ANA BACH — arts@theaggie.org

Alix Earle, a fourth-year University of Miami student, has struck the internet by storm with her short videos on TikTok showing her getting ready to go out, going to school and more. Her social media presence has grown rapidly in a short time, with her Instagram following now standing at over 2 million and an even bigger following of 4.6 million followers on TikTok. How did she get to this level of success and what is it that followers love about her content?

The videos of hers that gain the most attention are “Get Ready With Me” style, where Earle does her makeup and picks an outfit while talking about her plans for the given occasion. Due to traction gained from this kind of content, she has been able to partner with a number of companies ranging from makeup to nutritional supplements. These partnerships enable Earle to introduce her viewers to new products, with links easily attainable on her Amazon storefront page.

Her day-to-day stories usually consist of her going to class, going out to different clubs in Miami and sometimes jetting cross country to make appearances for brands like Rare Beauty or Tarte, to name a few.

One specific video Earle made documented her trip to Dubai sponsored by Tarte with several other influencers going to fancy dinners, jeep excursions and massages — all sponsored by the brand. Another video showed Earle flying to New York City for an event hosted by Rare Beauty, a makeup brand founded by Selena Gomez. The two of them were filmed trying out new products for the brand in Earle’s signature “GRWM” fashion as they chatted and laughed.

Despite all of the luxurious experiences that Earle highlights on her social profiles, her transparency and relatability are what fans appreciate most.

In previous videos, she has talked candidly about her breast augmentation, her struggles with acne and her experiences during sorority recruitment. She receives positive feedback from her audience and interacts with them both in person and via social media.

Joan Marie Walsh, a second-year psychology major at Tulane University, had the opportunity to meet Earle during Mardi Gras.

“Alix was literally the nicest person and was more than welcoming. I told her my sisters and I love her and she was like let’s take a selfie! She was super polite, making the time to talk to me and my friends, and wished us a happy Mardi Gras,” Walsh said when asked about meeting the public figure.

The juxtaposing nature of Earl’s videos, switching between fancy yacht parties and getting ready for an 8 a.m. lecture, has followers enamored with her ability to do both. Still, her videos have a relatability component through the casual documentation of her short clips and candid editing on TikTok.

Another influencer that falls in the same category is Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin. Jade is most active on Youtube, where she makes videos including makeup tutorials, clothing hauls, paid partnerships with brands and even recorded video diaries of high school days.

Much like Earle, Jade’s content feels personable, giving viewers a deeper look into her entrancing lifestyle in Los Angeles while still showing universal teenage experiences. Through her videos, internet presence and meet and greets, Jade established her own community of supporters similar to Earle.

However, after becoming involved in the infamous Varsity Blues scandal of 2019, Jade experienced a fall from grace. Her content, which previously walked the line between relatable and unattainable, took a hit as Jade was under major public scrutiny.

Both Earle and Jade allow viewers an insider view of their objectively glamorous lives. Their platforms are personable to the point where people that subscribe to their content are under the impression that they have a personal connection to the influencers. However, as seen with Jade’s fall from grace, these parasocial relationships aren’t indestructible.

This “Alix Earle phenomenon,” where online figures are able to maintain relatability despite their affluence, offers viewers a new perspective on analyzing people in the public eye — how long that positive view will last is a different matter entirely.

Written by: Ana Bach — arts@theaggie.org