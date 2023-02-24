Highlighting some of New York City’s underrated museums

The cultural hotspot houses a diverse plethora of museums — not just MoMA and the MET

By Sarah Han — arts@theaggie.org

New York City is known as a melting pot of art from around the world, making it home to many renowned museums. Although the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) are two of the most famous ones, there are other underrated institutions that certainly live up to the hype. Here is a list of some other museums to check out in NYC.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (a.k.a. The Guggenheim)

The Guggenheim was founded in 1937 and opened on Oct. 21, 1959. The museum showcases a diverse range of art types, including ones from the impressionist, modern and contemporary periods. The most notable feature is the building’s design: the entire structure is open, and the floors swirl all the way to the top floor. Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the building is definitely exciting to look at. I recommend checking this museum out if you want to see artwork in addition to unique architecture.

Neue Galerie New York

Founded on Nov. 16, 2001, the Neue Galerie is one of the youngest museums on this list. It specializes in German and Austrian art created between 1890 to 1940, showcasing paintings, sculptures, portraits, photographs and more. In addition to being one of the youngest, it’s also a smaller museum, so it takes no more than thirty minutes to tour. Located near the MET, the Neue Galerie is perfect for those who want a cozier experience.

Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum is considered the second-largest museum in New York City, just behind the MET. Located in Brooklyn, the museum is home to more than 1.5 million pieces, including paintings, sculptures, portraits and more. Moreover, the museum showcases artworks from different countries, including Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Islamic World. If you’re looking for a big museum to diversify your art knowledge, I definitely recommend checking out the Brooklyn Museum.

New York Transit Museum

Probably the most modern and eccentric museum on this list is the New York Transit Museum. It sheds light on the history of New York subways, buses and other transit by showcasing the ordinary artifacts of these transportation methods. The museum focuses on the “history, sociology, and technology” of New York’s urban transportation system, making it one of the most unique and educational museums in New York City.

The National Museum of Mathematics (a.k.a. MoMath)

Last but not least, the National Museum of Mathematics, also known as MoMath, showcases mathematical exhibits. Arguably the most specialized museum on our list, MoMath aims to educate the public about mathematics and, hopefully, change the public’s perception of the field. Whether you’re a math fanatic or interested in learning about the history and intricacies of mathematics, I definitely recommend visiting here at least once.

