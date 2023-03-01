Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for movies, music and more

By VIVI KIM — arts@theaggie.org

Album: “D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L” by Panchiko (2020)

Contrary to its name, which suggests something close to heavy metal or noise pop, this album is a perfect collection of shoegaze tracks that combines lo-fi aesthetics with Radiohead-esque rock sounds. Although it was originally released as a four-track EP in 2000, it wasn’t until 2016 when someone found a CD copy of the album in a thrift store that the band started to gain recognition. The remastered album, released in 2020, even includes “rotted” tracks — versions of songs from their old CD that had deteriorated over time. The album not only contains an incredible set of tracks for its genre but has a unique history tied to its origin. The songs themselves are a perfect blend of distorted instrumentals and soft vocals.

Movie: “La La Land” dir. Damien Chazelle (2016)

Though I speculate that many people have already seen it, Damien Chazelle’s dazzling romantic musical “La La Land” remains a must-watch even seven years after its release. It is a colorful, alluring and sentimental film that pays homage to modern romance in the city of Los Angeles. The film is abundant with beautiful landscapes, vibrant color palettes and bold musical sequences that present a dreamlike and theatrical feel. Apart from its stunning visual quality, the film itself is an endearing and classic tale about pursuing love and individual passion.

Book: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams (1979)

This sci-fi comedy novel is the first in a five-part book series that was originally based on a radio broadcast from the 1970s. The novel is an adaptation of the first four parts of the radio series and depicts the adventures of a man exploring outer space after surviving the destruction of planet Earth. Due to the popularity of the original series, the story itself has also been adapted into other forms of media, including television and film. The novel is a classic sci-fi read and has contributed many notable references to pop culture, making it a must-read for anyone versed in the zeitgeist.

Artist: David Fullarton

David Fullarton is a San Francisco-based artist known for his mixed-media work that combines art with written text. His main mediums are prints, paintings and sketchbooks, tied together by a unique combination of scribbles, sketches and random memorabilia. His art most closely resembles something you would find in a carefully pieced scrapbook. Fullarton receives inspiration from the smallest details of daily life; as a result, his art emulates the theme of finding “meaning in the minutiae.” His series of paper works is especially fascinating — these artworks combine different colors and types of media that force the viewer to make sense of a sea of details.

