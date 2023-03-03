Upcoming events in March

Find time to enjoy the art scene here in Davis as spring comes around

By ADHITHI ANJALI — arts@theaggie.org

Women of Northern California: Making Meaning for Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow (The Natsoulas Gallery, March 4)

The John Natsoulas Gallery will be featuring women artists across Northern California and highlighting the particularities of feminist experience and politics of the region this March. The exhibit will be open from March 1 to April 2, but on Saturday, March 4, the gallery will hold a public opening reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and Allison Fall, a featured artist in the exhibition, will perform.

“REFUGE — an immersive theatrical installation” (Wright Hall, March 2-6 and 9-10)

Created from the autobiographical experiences of Victoria (Vita) Tzykun as a Ukrainian refugee, “REFUGE” follows the displacement of a family and the reforming of identity and belonging. Co-created with David Adam Moore, “REFUGE” is an immersive walk-through experience that intends to reveal how we carry the history of land in all that we do, despite displacement and removal. The installment will be presented in Wright Hall. Ticket prices and more information is available at the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance’s website.

Platform: An Evening of Student Voice (Manetti Shrem Museum, March 2)

From 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Manetti Shrem Museum will be hosting a showcase of student art with Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA) and music by KDVS DJ Oliver Lucky Maes. Head over to see student zines, screenprinting and the current exhibition on display at the museum — “Mike Henderson: Before the Fire, 1965-1985.”

Ballet Preljocaj: “Swan Lake” (Mondavi Center, March 4-5 at 2:00 p.m.)

Angelin Preljocaj’s ballet company returns to the Mondavi Center with the iconic “Swan Lake,” merging the classical and contemporary to reimagine the well-known original story with modern themes of familial conflict. See the Mondavi’s website for more details and ticket prices.

Artist Lecture: Rina Banerjee (Manetti Shrem Museum, March 9)

The Manetti Shrem Museum will host visual artist Rina Banerjee to give a talk about her focus on diasporic experiences of immigrants. Banerjee has been recognized internationally, participating in 14 international biennials such as the 57th Venice Biennial, Yokohama Triennale and Kochi Biennial. The Artist Lecture will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Art History Lecture Series: Dr. Mya Dosch (March 11 over Zoom)

Dr. Dosch joins us over Zoom to discuss images of protests from Mexico City in the 1970s. Dr. Dosch is currently working as an assistant professor of art history at California State University, Sacramento. To register for this event, please visit the Pence Gallery’s website.

Bike Collective Workshop: Mechanic Series (​​4th and L St., March 16)

If you’re interested in developing some hands-on technical skills and learning about the mechanics of your bike, join the Davis Bike Collective during their Mechanic Series. They will focus on one area of the bike and teach you its functions and more. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard at the corner of Fourth St. and L St.

Tap Dance Rehearsals in the Park (Central Park, March 19 at 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

After you’re done perusing the Craft and Vintage Fair over in Central Park, join choreographer Ann Dragich during her public rehearsals. Learn about choreography and have some fun dancing in the park.

Meow Meow (Mondavi Center, March 31 at 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

The Mondavi Center will end March with cabaret performer Meow Meow dazzling the stage. With a signature mixture of comedy and insecurity, the performance — complete with physicality and sonorous singing — will surely enchant the audience. For more information, see the Mondavi’s website.

