UC Davis women’s beach volleyball dominates against USF

The Aggies sweep San Francisco 5-0 in season-opening doubleheader

By EVA MACHADO — sports@theaggie.org

UC Davis women’s beach volleyball opened the 2023 season with a doubleheader against the University of San Francisco on Feb. 25. The Aggies started the season strong once again, with a season opener reminiscent of their 2022 match-up against the San Francisco Dons, winning both matches overall.

The Aggies opened the morning with a scrimmage against Monterey Peninsula College before moving into the double-header with USF at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts.

Both contests consisted of five matches, each featuring different pairs. Each match was won by winning two of three sets. In the first contest, the Aggies shut out the San Francisco Dons, winning five matches to none. All five pairs also won in straight sets, with the lineup of Aggies’ pairs consistently holding the lead over the Dons’ pairs. Throughout the sets, scores remained close, but UC Davis was able to gain the necessary 21 points first every time.

Third-year Colleen McGuire and second-year Kylie Miller fought especially hard to maintain their lead during their two sets in the first match. San Francisco’s opposing pair held up strong; however, McGuire and Miller’s powerful and consistent opposition ultimately led them to victory. During their first set, both teams played strong offense, trading the lead back and forth, until McGuire and Miller ended the set on top, winning 21-19.

With a close win, the second set was full of anticipation from the crowd, as McGuire and Miller took the lead early. The Aggies held a powerful leading position throughout, and McGuire ended the set with a punishing spike indicative of the set’s energy.

The Aggie fans’ presence was also apparent throughout the morning. As the match carried on, support for the home team amplified alongside the Aggies’ domination over the Dons. The crowd’s energy was focused yet ecstatic —reflecting that of the players.

Opening the season with an overall win against the Dons, the UC Davis women’s beach volleyball team has a strong entrance into an exciting season. On March 1, the Aggies will face the Pacific Tigers and the Sacramento State Hornets, their first Big West opponents of the season, on the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts at 2 p.m and 4 p.m. respectively.

With a powerful start to the 2023 season, one can only anticipate the power these pairs and the entire team will possess.

