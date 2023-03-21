Aggies in the Area: Genece Grisby

UC Davis notable undergraduate scholar recognized by the Aquarium of the Pacific

By FAITH DEMEULENAERE — features@theaggie.org

Genece Grisby, a fourth-year marine and coastal science major with an oceans and the earth system emphasis, has been relentless in her pursuit of success, despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic posed.

According to Grisby, the pandemic held her back during the first few years of her undergraduate education, but she constantly searched for marine science jobs, asked questions and applied to numerous opportunities to gain relevant experience. As a result of her hard work, Grisby recently received the 2023 African American Scholar Program award from the Aquarium of the Pacific.

“Just generally learning about all the different animals, big and small, inside the ocean piqued my interest the most,” Grisby said. “Of course, I have a love for terrestrial animals, but anything in the ocean […] has always had my entire heart. Right now, I am most interested in learning about the impacts climate change has [and] will have on popular megafauna such as sharks, rays and marine mammals.”

Grisby has reached enormous heights in her scholarly career and said the future is bright.

“[A] special thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me reach my goals the last few years,” Grisby said. “You know who you are.”

