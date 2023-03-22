Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

Podcast: “Anything Goes” by Emma Chamberlain (2020)

If you’re on the younger side, you’ve likely heard of viral sensation Emma Chamberlain. Gaining notoriety through her ability to stay relatable even after immense success, Chamberlain’s podcast builds on this brand identity. Though her affluent lifestyle can make her perspective out of touch at times, hearing Chamberlain talk through her thoughts out loud is mentally stimulating, and gives the listener the feeling as though they’re participating in an engaging discussion with a loved one. The unique format of this podcast — no guests — relies purely on Chamberlain’s ability to engage listeners with just her rambles, and the rampant success of “Anything Goes” proves that she is more than capable of this.

Song: “Jesus in Berlin” by Nullzwei (2022)

Coming from Rotterdam-based newcomers to the house music scene, Nullzwei’s “Jesus in Berlin” is a catchy, tongue-in-cheek single that beautifully combines techno beats and wit. This song has been my and my friends’ getting-ready anthem of choice; every time this song comes on, someone inevitably turns the speaker up. I recommend giving this track a listen, whether you’re a die-hard house music fan or only a casual listener — you may be surprised by how much you like it.

Movie: “Forrest Gump” dir. by Robert Zemeckis (1994)

This 90’s cult classic recently came out on Netflix, so naturally, I immediately dropped all of my other work to rewatch it. “Forrest Gump” is a heartwarming story about love, acceptance, identity and the relationships that make us who we are. Having won six Oscars, this film isn’t exactly underrated; however, its maintained cultural relevance and strong performances from the cast justify its success. If you want a feel-good movie that’ll make you experience a wide range of emotions, I recommend “Forrest Gump.”

TV Show: “Outer Banks” (2020)

While I have been known to be a bit of an entertainment snob, in my humble opinion, “Outer Banks” is one of the best shows Netflix has put out in recent years. With the recent release of season three, now is a great time to distract yourself from the stress of finals by watching a group of teenagers on a wild goose chase for a golden cross. The extended drama, though repetitive at times, is action-packed enough to keep me hooked, but not too serious to the point that I stress myself out by watching it. The cast has engaging chemistry, the dialogue is surprisingly witty and the soundtrack transports viewers to a sunny place far away from the Davis rain.

Written by: Clara Fischer — arts@theaggie.org