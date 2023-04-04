UC Davis women’s lacrosse suffers close loss to University at Albany

The Aggies’ Grace Gebhardt was a bright spot for the team, scoring five goals

By EVA MACHADO — sports@theaggie.org

UC Davis women’s lacrosse lost in a close contest with University at Albany Great Danes on March 15 at UC Davis Health Stadium. The Aggies battled pretty evenly with the Great Danes into the fourth quarter, but with the game on the line in the final minutes, the Great Danes came out on top, ultimately winning 17-15.

This tough defeat extends the Aggies’ two-game losing streak after winning four straight games earlier this season. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ defense put up a strong battle against UAlbany’s overpowering offense. UAlbany took 37 shots throughout the game and UC Davis fourth-year goalkeeper Ashley Laing saved a season-high of 16 total shots.

UAlbany took the lead early, scoring the first two goals of the game.

UC Davis’s second-year midfielder Lauren Picardi quickly responded though, scoring the Aggies’ first two goals of the game, evening the score 2-2. Then the Aggies took the lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to goals by second-year attacker Alannah Scott and third-year attacker Brooke Tokushige. Picardi also scored her third goal of the game, completing her first career hat trick and giving the Aggies a 5-2 commanding lead.

UAlbany closed out the first quarter with a goal of its own, cutting the deficit to two.

Heading into the second quarter, UAlbany carried this momentum, scoring the first three goals in the second quarter to take a 6-5 lead.

UC Davis’s Scott answered back, tying the score with her first goal of the quarter and second goal of the day. The Great Danes and the Aggies both scored two more goals in the second quarter, with first-year midfielder Rhea Cosandand second-year midfielder Ella Brislin scoring for the Aggies and helping the team maintain a one-point lead at 9-8.

The Aggies opened the third quarter with three quick goals, two of which were scored by second-year attacker Grace Gebhard.

Just when it looked like UC Davis was getting ready to run away with the game though, UAlbany made their first two goals of the quarter. Gebhardt was able to answer back with a third goal in the quarter, but UAlbany wasn’t done.

Their offense dominated the rest of the third quarter, scoring three more goals. The third quarter ended in an even 13-13 score.

Second-year attacker Alannah Scott scored the first goal of the quarter in a promising start for the Aggies. UAlbany quickly evened the score sheet though, tying the game at 14.

The Great Danes’ offense seemed to overpower the UC Davis defense for the remained of the quarter, scoring three more consecutive goals. Gebhardt scored the Aggies’ final goal of the game.

The Aggies did make a final attempt to score on the Great Danes in the last minute of the game; however, this attempt ultimately failed as the Great Danes’ stingy defense stopped every shot attempt.

UAlbany ultimately triumphed, beating the Aggies 17-15.

Though it didn’t go their way, the Aggies showed the power they hold within their team, playing a strong back-and-forth game against the Great Danes.

Gebhardt was the leading scorer for the Aggies, scoring a total of five goals. Laing also performed well, putting up a strong defense against the Great Danes’ offense. Despite the loss, UC Davis showed tremendous heart not backing down against a formidable opponent.

The Aggies ended their two-game losing streak against the Columbia Lions on March 18, defeating them 15-12 at UC Davis Health Stadium. With the win, UC Davis improves their overall record to 5-3. The Aggies will go on the road in their next games against Robert Morris (March 26), Duquesne (March 29) and Oregon (April 8).

Written by: Eva Machado — sports@theaggie.org