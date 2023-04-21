The best student discounts, both in Davis and online

Everything from Amtrak to Amazon

Let’s face it, being a student often means living on a shoestring budget and mastering the art of stretching your last dollar. But eating instant ramen for every meal and counting pennies for pizza isn’t fun for anyone, so here is my guide to the best student discounts in Davis and online. From low prices on train tickets to savings on software and everything in between, get ready to become the ultimate thrifty student and show those bills who’s boss.

Amtrak: Need a break from campus? Planning a weekend getaway or a trip back home? Amtrak offers a 15% student discount on train tickets for any train when you purchase through their website — and all you have to do is add your “.edu” email. If you’re a frequent traveler, Amtrak offers a 25% discount off a “6-Ride Pass” that can be used for an entire year after the purchase date.

Amazon Student: Amazon is your one-stop shop for everything from textbooks to late-night snack deliveries, but shipping costs and fees can add up fast. Luckily, with Amazon Student, you can enjoy six free months of Amazon Prime, followed by 50% off a regular Prime membership, which will get you Prime delivery times, as well as Prime Video, ad-free Prime Music, up to 90% discounts on rented textbooks and exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products. The service is free for six months and then $7.49 a month after that.

Spotify: Need some tunes to get you through those all-nighters? Spotify offers a premium plan for students at a discounted rate. Get the first month free and then pay $4.99 a month. Oh, and your Spotify Premium Student account also comes with Hulu (unfortunately, with ads) and SHOWTIME (with no ads) for no extra cost. Enjoy unlimited ad-free and offline listening while keeping your wallet in tune.

Regal Cinemas Davis: Both Regal Cinemas locations in Davis offer discounted movie tickets for students that show their student IDs at checkout. Take a break from the textbooks and indulge in some movie magic without breaking the bank.

Davis Bike Collective: Head over to Davis Bike Collective and let their volunteers help you fix your bike for much cheaper than other shops will. Sure, you might have to get your hands a bit dirty, but you’ll save money and learn how to fix future problems.

The Pantry: This hidden gem on campus is a game changer for students on a tight budget. With shelves stocked full of non-perishable food items, fresh items, toiletries and other essentials, The Pantry makes it easy to save. Order non-perishable items ahead of time online or swing by MU 167 with your student ID to pick up fresh groceries for free!

Apple: Apple offers education pricing for all students who show proof of enrollment. From MacBooks to iPads to accessories, you can enjoy special pricing that’s easy on your budget.

StudentUniverse: Dreaming of a summer adventure abroad? StudentUniverse offers exclusive discounts on flights, hotels and tours just for students. Pack your bags and let your wanderlust take flight without blowing your budget!

The New York Times: Staying informed about current events and news is essential. The New York Times offers discounted digital subscriptions for students — just $1 a week — giving you access to reliable and credible journalism, fun games and more at a fraction of the regular price. Additionally, access to The New York Times is free for UC Davis students, provided they sign up with their school email and specify their graduation date.

Unidays: Unidays is an online marketplace that offers discounts on a wide range of products and services, including fashion, technology, beauty and more. Simply sign up with your student email and unlock a world of savings!

Woodstock’s Pizza: Tired of counting pennies for pizza? Woodstock’s offers 15% off any XL one-topping pizza to students that show their student ID. They also frequently have deals that can save you even more. Grab some friends and enjoy some pizza without worrying about your dough.

FedEx: FedEx offers a generous student discount of 30% off when sending documents with an envelope and 20% off when sending packages. Say goodbye to hefty shipping fees and take advantage of this great deal to save on your shipping needs while juggling student responsibilities.

Chipotle: Show your UC Davis ID at checkout and receive a free drink — It’s really that simple.

