Man found dead in Central Park

People have been asked to stay away from the area while the investigation is ongoing

By SONORA SLATER — city@theaggie.org

A man’s body was found on a bench in Central Park at 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning after police responded to a call for a welfare check in the area.

The Davis Police Department is actively investigating the situation and sent out a WarnMe message to students notifying them to stay away from 401 C St. for the time being.

Police employees have put up privacy screens around the body and crime-scene tape sectioning off the affected area of the park. When police arrived on the scene, they reported that the man had visible injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the nature of the injuries is unclear and the police have not made any statement at this time as to whether or not the death was the result of foul play.

The Davis PD is waiting for the arrival of the coroner to officially determine the nature of the death. There is not currently an estimated time for when this will be, other than “hopefully sooner rather than later,” according to Deputy Police Chief Todd Henry.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Written by: Sonora Slater — city@theaggie.org