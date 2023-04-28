A preview of Lawntopia 2023, UC Davis’s spring quarter live music event

The event will feature Isaiah Rashad, Ladies First DJ Club and Byemilo, among others

By CORALIE LOON — arts@theaggie.org

Lawntopia, the ASUCD Entertainment Council’s (EC) annual live-music event, will be hosted this Friday, April 28 from 7-10 p.m. at Dairy Field. This is a different location from previous years when the event was held on the UC Davis Quad. The EC’s biggest Spring Quarter production is something you won’t want to miss.

This year, American rapper Isaiah Rashad will be headlining. Siya Pun, the volunteer director of the Entertainment Council, says the EC is extremely excited about this event.

“In the early 2000s we had Drake, Kendrick, Flume, a lot of big artists featured at Davis,” Pun said. “So we’re really excited about this one. We’ve been working on this event for months.”

Although many are looking forward to Isaiah Rashad’s appearance on the UC Davis campus (and rightfully so), this year’s list of openers provides plenty of reasons to get excited.

Lawntopia 2023 will also feature Ladies First DJ Club, a DJ collective centered around women DJs and helping women gain more experience and exposure in the music industry. The collective’s members Soulflower Rey and DJ Jazzy, who also opened for pop artist Raveena at EC’s winter quarter event, Brainfreeze, will be performing.

Singer and rapper Byemilo, who has performed at one of the EC’s Local Limelight events, will also be returning to the stage for Lawntopia 2023.

This year’s lineup is guaranteed to be a good time, and Pun encourages everyone to support all of the featured artists, not just the headliner.

“They’re all really great,” Pun stated. “The headliner is really great. But please do show up for our openers, because we’re really excited about having them and we want to show them our students’ appreciation.”

Lawntopia is an entirely student-run event, organized by the EC and produced by student volunteers. After months of planning and volunteer work, the event will be a fun opportunity to burn off some steam while supporting live music, production and entertainment.

If you’re planning on showing up to Dairy Field for the event, Pun reminded everyone to bring all their friends and plenty of water.

“It’s probably going to be a hot day,” Pun said. “We’re expecting a lot of people.”

To stay up-to-date on everything related to Lawntopia, check the EC’s Instagram page, @asucdec.

