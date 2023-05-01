51.6 F
April 28: ASUCD spring elections, local conversations about trans youth and more

 

This week on The Aggie’s Weekly Roundup, we’re talking about ASUCD spring elections, recent discussions about trans youth in the Davis community, the upcoming Whole Earth Festival and women’s waterpolo. Links to all of the stories referenced during the show can be found below.

 

Meet the Candidates: https://theaggie.org/2023/04/26/2023-spring-elections-meet-the-candidates/

What is TGIF?: https://theaggie.org/2023/04/25/the-green-initiative-fund-at-risk-of-dissolving-posing-a-threat-to-campus-sustainability-projects/

The Editorial Board’s ASUCD Election Endorsements: https://theaggie.org/2023/04/25/asucd-spring-election-endorsements-consider-the-following/

 

