Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By ANA BACH — arts@theaggie.org

Song: “waves – Tame Impala Remix” (2016) by Miguel

Talk about an anthem for the summer! Tame Impala never fails to impress with his mix of synthetic beats, but Miguel’s voice on the record elevates the song in a new way. The harmonies and melodies are superb — not to mention the musical engineering on the track. Every time I listen, I feel like I am instantly transported to the ocean. The sounds genuinely feel in sync with the waves in the ocean. Overall, this artist duo creates an angelic and euphoric feeling, and I hope that they will release more collaborations in the future.

TV show: “Entourage” (2004)

This HBO sitcom loosely recreates Mark Wahlberg’s early years of fame through the character Vince and his buddies as they migrate west from Queens, New York City. Vince, played by 2000s heartthrob Adrian Grenier, is a movie star on the rise in Hollywood. His “entourage” includes his less-successful half-brother Johnny, his best friend and agent Eric and their goofy pal Turtle. Together, the four navigate the ins and outs of Los Angeles while discovering where they fit within West Coast culture. The quick-witted humor and overall demeanor of the characters provide the perfect comedic relief. On top of this, the star-studded cast, complete with guest appearances by many early 2000s personalities, makes the show a light-hearted, entertaining watch.

Movie: “Almost Famous” (2000) dir. by Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe directs this true story about a fifteen-year-old music fan, William, whose love for music takes him to unexpected places. When he lands a job working for Rolling Stone, he is tasked with reporting on Stillwater, an up-and-coming band. Despite the wishes of his overprotective mother, William accompanies them on their tour and embarks on a journey with the help of Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), a passionate lover of the band and music in general. This film oozes nostalgia in a way that is so comforting for the audience to watch. I don’t know if I’m just a sucker for the ‘70s, but the stylistic elements, plot and acting all culminate to make this film iconic. I love seeing the side of music that we rarely get the privilege of experiencing. This film is a true ode to rock ‘n’ roll and music’s ability to bridge the gaps between people from all walks of life.

Book: “Blue Nights” by Joan Didion

Joan Didion’s masterful and unique style of memoir writing is hard to match, and is especially the case in her memoir “Blue Nights.” The memoir offers an insight into her grievances towards the passing of her daughter, Quintana, at age 39. Didion recounts the emotions and memories that come with parenthood, especially when losing a child. Didion has a talent for taking emotionally charged experiences and morphing them to showcase their beauty. The title refers to the summer solstice when the twilights are blue and the nights are longer. Didion compares the way that we process grief to the inevitable dwindling of a day coming to an end. Didion is unable to make sense of her own emotions regarding the chaos she faces, which is something the reader can ultimately sympathize with. This novel is a great read, featuring so many valuable lessons to carry throughout adulthood.

