The Editorial Board’s springtime playlist

Brace yourself for the heat with these upbeat tunes from your favorite student journalists

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

While we’ve all enjoyed the past week or so being cooler than expected, we knew it couldn’t last forever — heat, bugs and blooms are on the horizon. What better time than now to curate a springtime playlist to celebrate the warmer, flower-filled months here in Davis. Find the playlist here.

Sophie Dewees — Editor-in-Chief

When I think of spring in Davis, I think of laying in the grass on the Quad, chatting with friends and sipping on an iced coffee while enjoying the sunny, cloud-free weather. That’s why “Blue Sky” by the Allman Brothers Band, to me, is a perfect song to celebrate the season. From their iconic 1972 album “Eat a Peach,” “Blue Sky” is such a feel-good love song, featuring the lyrics “You’re my blue sky, you’re my sunny day.” Listening to Gregg Allman’s soulful voice is sure to put you in a good mood as you walk to class.

Katie DeBenedetti — Managing Editor

I never had allergies in my life — until I toured UC Davis on a 100-degree day in April. While the sweating and sneezing were certainly not ideal, I knew immediately that spending spring time in Davis would be. On that car ride, and still every year when the weather goes from sub-zero to scorching overnight (not an overstatement), I return to an all-time favorite song: “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine.

Whether I’m singing in the back of my childhood minivan on a goose chase for some Claritin or sitting in my backyard having dinner with friends — allergy routine on lock after four springs — the song always brings me back to those first Davis memories and fills me with so much gratitude for the dog days of college, though unlike Florence, I’d prefer they weren’t so close to over.

Sonora Slater — Campus News Editor

When I was a kid, I was scared of the dark — but not because I thought a monster was lurking in my closet, or even because of the ever-present danger of stubbing my toe on my bed frame if I got up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Instead, every time that the sun went down, I had an irrational fear that it would never rise again. But of course, I’d wake up every morning to the light streaming through my open window, and it would be okay. This is sort of how spring feels to me. After countless times biking to class in the rain, cursing the wind, sequestering myself in the library to study on gloomy days, it was easy to convince myself that the fabled spring quarter in Davis — with its baby ducklings and bustling sunny quad — would never materialize. But here it is! Spring has come again. All this to say, “Daylight” by Taylor Swift is the quintessential spring song for me. In terms of explanation, I think I’ll let the lyrics speak for themselves:

“I’ve been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

And now I see daylight, I only see daylight”

Chris Ponce — City News Editor

Regardless of the allergies and oven-like weather that come with spring, it truly is a beautiful season. The longer hours of daylight and blooming flowers represent an optimistic new start to the year for me. It’s the perfect time to take beautiful hikes or just surround yourself with nature. The other day I ended up at the arboretum with friends and I took a moment to sit underneath a tree, listen to the birds sing and just journal. It’s moments like this that remind me of the beauty of spring on campus.

A song that captures this feeling to me is “Passiflora” by Archer Oh. This song makes me feel like I am surrounded by flowers and taking in all of its beauty. It’s difficult to not feel uplifted when listening to this song.

Owen Ruderman — Opinion Editor

There’s a lot of things I remember from my first few days in Davis: the move, the excitement, the feeling of starting fresh. But the thing I remember most is the 106 degree heat — thick, superheated air the likes of which I had never felt before. I had to lug my dresser up three flights of stairs in this crushing climate, and I remember standing under my air conditioning, gasping, wondering how I was ever going to live here.

But here we are nearly two years later, and I’m gearing up for graduation. The truth is, I’m going to miss this abysmal heat (you can be sure I won’t be living anywhere nearly as hot after I graduate). Luckily, I’ll always have music to remind me of my time here. I think that “Blister in the Sun” by the Violent Femmes is a song that almost perfectly captures Davis’s weather and vibe. The song is upbeat, catchy and super easy to sing along to, but also slightly melancholy, expressing the struggles of growing up. I hope the song will resonate with you as much as it has with me. And to all you newer students: don’t worry. You get used to the weather.

Levi Goldstein — Features Editor

When the sun comes out at the start of spring, my mood instantly improves, and the music I listen to changes along with it. Sad winter songs are out; happy spring songs are in. These tracks remind me of lying on a picnic blanket on the grass with the sun peeking through the trees, and running gleefully through falling flower petals (which doesn’t actually happen, but I like to pretend it does). Romanticize your life with “Honey” by Kehlani, a chill love song, and “Way It Goes” by Hippo Campus, which reminds you to just go with the flow.

Clara Fischer — Arts & Culture Editor

Spring is one of my favorite seasons. I love (almost) everything about it: the warmer weather, the flowers, the knowledge that summer break is just a few short weeks away — the only downside to this glorious season is the onset of allergies. Another appeal of spring is the sense that it brings an opportunity for rebirth. Whether that be biologically, like for the ducklings in the Arboretum, or mentally, like for me when the UV index goes above a six, these warmer months embrace growth. The perfect song to reflect this feeling is “Yes I’m Changing” by Tame Impala. The track comes from “Currents,” Kevin Parker’s third studio album with virtually no skips. This song in particular is a piece of psychedelic-pop perfection that fits the spring vibe perfectly, with lyrics that represent growth and acceptance of change and a groovy synth-heavy beat to match.

Marlon Rolon — Sports Editor

As the sun begins to break away from the dark clouds, you can immediately feel the warmth that radiates from the bright sky — colorful flowers that were dormant for so long begin to bloom, butterflies and bees flutter through the air, squirrels joyfully climb trees — these are an indication that spring is finally here. This means that we are on the last leg of the academic year when students can be relieved of their school duties and relax for the next three months. For others, spring signifies the end of a journey as they prepare to graduate and start a new chapter in their lives. With that being said, “Beach Ballin’” by Yung Pinch and “Rockin’ Robin” by Bobby Day perfectly encapsulate these vibes of relaxation and renewal.

Brandon Nguyen — Science & Tech Editor

When I think of spring, I am reminded of the longer days, the blooming poppy fields and of course, the seemingly endless sneezing and wheezing. But beyond the abundance of blown tissues that accompany this season are the rejuvenating fresh air and the gentle warmth of the sun that bring a smile to my face. I can finally stow my winter pjs and rain jackets, have a picnic with friends in the Arboretum while watching a family of ducks waddle along the stream and take a refreshing Saturday morning stroll through the farmer’s market in downtown Davis.

With every renewal, there is an end, and this transition during the springtime is something I know all too well, as an end to yet another chapter of my life is near with graduation. Songs like “So Long” by Abhi the Nomad and “Ghost of Chicago” by Noah Floresch capture the duality of spring — upbeat rhythms and melodies with an underlying bittersweet nostalgia in their lyrics. In the meantime, I’ll be listening to “Kingston” by Faye Webster, enjoying the chill, easygoing vibes of the season and my last quarter in Davis while they last.

Written by: The Editorial Board