The definitive Davis bucket list

The Editorial Board shares their favorite things to do in and around Davis

Sometimes, the small college town of Davis tests us; school monopolizes our time, it’s hot as all get out and the town can feel boring at times. But if you take a second to stop and look around, you’ll see that it isn’t so bad. In truth, Davis is a pretty magical place.

For those graduating, time here is coming to an end, while for others it’s only beginning. Whether or not it’s your last quarter in Davis, we’ve compiled a list of all the activities you should do and places you should see before Davis becomes another happy memory.

In this article, we've highlighted some of the most crucial things you've just got to do before you leave Davis, but make sure to print out our complete bucket list and check it off yourself!

Picnic in Central Park during the Farmers Market

The Davis Farmers Market is a staple of Davis culture, and is a must-attend event at least once during your time at UC Davis (although we personally recommend that you go whenever you can). The market is open on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and offers all sorts of different foods and goods from local vendors. It doesn’t get much better than getting a bite to eat from a stall or food truck and sitting out on the grass with a few friends. Even if you can’t make it to the farmers market, there is almost always something going on in Central Park. Head over there and participate in the Davis lifestyle!

Join a club

UC Davis offers a mind-boggling amount of student-run clubs. Take a quick look at the almost 900 different student groups on the AggieLife website, and we’re sure you’ll be able to find something that piques your interest. We think that joining a club on campus is a great way to get more involved with your school and community while also making friends.

Go to a sports game

We’ll be the first to admit it: UC Davis could stand to be a little better at sports. But even though we aren’t the best, you’ll still have a great time going out and cheering for the Aggies. Whether that be basketball, football, volleyball or something else entirely, showing your UCD pride is an integral part of the Davis experience. If you’re lucky, you might even see Gunrock. Go Ags!

Take a day trip

It might surprise you to find out that Davis is actually a very central location (it ain’t called the Central Valley for no reason). A day trip to Sacramento, San Francisco, Yosemite, the Sacramento River, Six Flags or even Tahoe are all viable options. While we all know that Davis is a great place to be, sometimes it can be fun to spread your wings and explore more of California.

Go to the Manetti Shrem Museum

You may or may not know that we have a museum right on UC Davis’s campus. The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, or just the Manetti Shrem, is a fine arts museum that has super interesting, rotating exhibits, and it’s also free for students. Definitely take advantage of this awesome opportunity while you can.

Participate in the legendary Davis festivals

Throughout the academic year, UC Davis hosts a variety of different events and festivals. There’s Lawntopia and Sunset Fest, and recently, the Whole Earth Festival. And any conversation about Davis isn’t complete without mentioning Picnic Day. We think you should definitely aim to go to all of these, but if you can’t, make sure you go to at least one or two. You won’t get events like these anywhere else but in Davis!

These items only scratch the surface of what you can do and see in Davis. Check out our complete, printable bucket list here.

