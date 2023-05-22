The Bike Barn, Pantry give quarterly reports at May 11 meeting

The Academic Affairs Commission, Sexual Assault Awareness and Advocacy Committee and Library Committee also gave reports about recent accomplishments and future goals

By KAYA DO-KHANH — campus@theaggie.org

On Thursday, May 11, at 6:10 p.m., Vice President JT Eden called the Senate meeting to order and recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.

The Senate then moved into public comments.

Next, the Academic Affairs Commission (AAC) gave its quarterly report. AAC said that it is working on extending the pass/no pass deadline and is hoping to host an event to provide a space for students to study with snacks in a couple of weeks.

Then, the Bike Barn presented its quarterly report. Business manager and third-year anthropology major Theodore Mates-Muchin went over recent initiatives such as the Lit Not Hit program, which increases awareness of common biking mistakes and provides free bike lights to individuals who complete a pledge and education program. The Barn currently has a lot of lights still in stock and is continuing to distribute them. Also, the unit has tried to improve its marketing through an increased social media presence and the use of physical lawn signs.

The Pantry gave a quarterly report, providing updates about its online ordering system and showing a video made this quarter in partnership with Aggie Studios called, “A Guide to The Pantry.” The Pantry is also looking at bigger locations for distribution on campus for patrons in the future.

The Sexual Assault Awareness and Advocacy Committee gave its quarterly report. Recent accomplishments by the committee include collaborating on an Aggie Open Mics event and holding a Denim Day decompression painting event with Girl Up. The denim for the painting event was all provided by Aggie Reuse. The committee also said that it has strengthened connections with other communities on campus, such as the Love Lab and Student Health and Counseling Services, as well as continuing work with the Gender and Sexuality Commission on Title IX reform.

The Library Committee presented its quarterly report, noting that new goals of the committee include revamping the 24-hour study room. In light of recent events, it plans on putting up more Safe Rides posters in the room so that people are aware of the resource. The committee is also continuing to work on increasing the number of gender-neutral bathrooms in the library.

The senators then went over elected officer reports, reading updates about each other’s weekly progress on various projects.

There was a motion to pass the consent calendar, in which both Senate Bill (SB) #99 and SB #104 passed. SB #99 raises the number of quarterly reports that can be scheduled in a single Senate meeting from four to six. SB #104 allocated money to the upcoming ASUCD 530 Market event.

Next, they moved to the consideration of old legislation. SB #106, which allows the Whole Earth Festival Committee to purchase a trailer for equipment transfer in future years, passed unanimously.

The senators approved past meeting minutes and moved to open forum.

Eden adjourned the meeting at 9:27 p.m.

