Celebrating iconic moments in Star Wars history

In honor of May 4, highlighting some Star Wars milestones

By SARAH HAN — arts@theaggie.org

“May the Fourth be with you” is a phrase that is tossed around among Star Wars fans. The saying is a spin-off of the classic quote from the series, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi says, “May the Force be with you.” Many take May 4 to celebrate the much-loved franchise. So, in light of this year’s recent “May the Fourth,” here are some of the top moments of Star Wars history. Spoilers ahead.

Darth Vader’s “Luke, I am your father” in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (1980)

Perhaps the most widely known moment for Star Wars fans and casual viewers is the scene when Darth Vader, the series’ main villain, reveals to Luke Skywalker, one of Star Wars’ main protagonists, that he is his father. It’s worth noting that this line is commonly misquoted: Darth Vader actually says “No, I am your father” to Luke. Nonetheless, this does not take away from it being the most iconic moment in Star Wars history.

Yoda’s death in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983)

Known for being wise and powerful, Yoda was the beloved Jedi master that trained Luke Skywalker. Although unfortunate, Yoda dies a peaceful death, disappearing into the air and becoming “one with the Force.”

The reveal that Luke and Leia are twins in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983)

Although Star Wars is known for its heroic angle to the episodes, the production team makes sure to leave in some humorous moments as well. One of the funnier scenes involves love interests Luke and Leia finding out they are twins, which, unfortunately, happens right after they share a kiss. Director Irvin Kershner sure knows his comedic timing.

Anakin Skywalker vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

The fight between Anakin Skywalker and his Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is one of the most notable moments of the film. Both sides feel betrayed — Anakin feels that Obi-Wan is working against him and Obi-Wan has seen the destruction that Anakin wrought — making this fight full of emotion and tension.

Han Solo’s reunion with Kylo Ren in “Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (2015)

This moment was very bittersweet. Han Solo had a chance to talk with his son, but in the end, Kylo Ren kills him. Although I can certainly understand why Kylo Ren killed his father, it is still heartbreaking to say goodbye to one of the original characters of the Star Wars series.

Kylo Ren saves Rey in “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

Considered to be his redemption arc, Kylo Ren reviving Rey in exchange for his life is a moment for the books. Before this, he was considered the mortal yet somewhat parallel enemy of Rey, but his last action before death certainly proved that Kylo Ren was a broken but compassionate soldier.

Luke and Leia’s Deaths in “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

In honor of Carrie Fisher’s passing, “The Rise of Skywalker” marked the end of the two main characters that appeared since the series’ inception. Luke dissipated into the air and became “one with the Force” like his trainer Yoda, and Leia died while leading the resistance in battle. In addition to Kylo Ren, Rey and other characters who felt Luke and Leia’s deaths through the Force, I can speak on the audience’s behalf that we felt the weight of their passing as well.

Vice-Admiral Holdo’s sacrifice in “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

Vice-Admiral Holdo may have been a side character, but this did not stop her from making her mark in the series. During a crucial fight scene, she was the last remaining person on her battleship. She pierced through the enemy’s ship in a move so iconic that it was formally coined as the “Holdo maneuver” in honor of her bravery.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” breaks the record for the highest-grossing film of all time (1977)

This is not an on-screen moment but it is one of the films from the successful series that broke multiple records. “A New Hope” broke the record for the highest-grossing film at the time, making more than $775 million at the box office.

The impact of the Star Wars franchise cannot easily be put into words. However, it can certainly be seen on May 4, through themed events, fans’ costumes and more. Hopefully, this article brought back nostalgic memories of one the greatest film series to exist.

