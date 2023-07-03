2nd Friday ArtAbout returns for another year in Davis

Local businesses collaborate to bring back the event for 2023

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The Pence Gallery and The Artery have brought back the 2nd Friday ArtAbout in Davis for another year. The free event occurs on the second Friday of each month and is a self-guided art walk that showcases the work of many local artists, businesses, and musicians in the area.

The event was founded over 20 years ago by the Davis Downtown Business Association when several local art galleries wanted to provide a shared space for local artist exhibits. The ArtAbout tours were temporarily stopped in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Artery, the Pence Gallery and Logos Books brought back the event in July 2021.

Adele Shaw, local artist and ArtAbout coordinator, said that the tours are important to the Davis community.

“I know how important it is for people to know that they can go out and go to art openings,” Shaw said. “I know how important it is for the community for people to be able to meet and share that moment and see new shows and be influenced by the magic of art and music and performance and all kinds of things that happen during the ArtAbout.”

The ArtAbout tours host many local businesses including Arboretum Artworks, 3rd Space Art Collective, Davis Craft and Vintage, Hunt Boyer Plaza, the Paint Chip and more. Shaw shared that the public has had many good things to say about the event.

“We’ve heard really wonderful and positive things from the public and from the community about how much they enjoy art and how important it is to them to know that on a Friday evening there’s something to do that’s community-based, community-driven and community-centric,” Shaw said.

Natalie Nelson, director of the Pence Gallery, described her favorite part of the ArtAbout tours and how the event brings the community together.

“My favorite part of it is the connection between the artist and their work and the public,” Nelson said. “People really enjoy asking questions of the artist, and understand the work better while having a great time with friends. I also like that you can walk to all of the venues since they are all located downtown. […] I think it makes people feel more knit into a tighter community. You can walk into various businesses or galleries with art up, and it’s a great feeling of exploring your own backyard.”

The tours are sponsored by the Davis Downtown Business Association, Copyland and are also supported by a grant from The City of Davis Arts and Cultural Affairs Program. While the tours receive funding, Nelson said that they are encouraging the public to financially support the local artists.

“We are also trying to encourage people to support artists financially by buying their work, and by donating to the musicians who play,” Nelson said. “Many people and small businesses benefit when we support our local artists.”

The next ArtAbout will take place on July 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will highlight artwork focusing on cats.

