Affordable and free yoga classes offered weekly in Davis

Owner of Happy Heart Yoga Micky Lal is committed to providing the town of Davis with easy access to wellness services and exercise classes

By ZOE SMITH — city@theaggie.org

Happy Heart Yoga is offering free yoga classes on Fridays in Arroyo Park, with donation-based yoga classes, where participants are encouraged to pay what they can afford, as well as circuit training also being offered throughout the week. The class schedule can be found on their website, Happy Heart Davis.

Micky Lal, co-founder and owner of Happy Heart Yoga, has a master’s degree in kinesiology from St. Mary’s University and has worked as a clinical health educator for over 10 years. Lal serves the community of Davis by providing affordable yoga and exercise classes, personal training and wellness seminars.

“I just want to help people,” Lal said. “I’ve struggled with my own health in the past where I’ve had back pain and I was overweight. I’ve been able to reduce my back pain and am able to keep the weight off. So once I did that for myself, I was like, ‘I want to help people out there that are struggling with their wellness and their health.’”

One of Lal’s main goals in creating Happy Heart Yoga was to create a safe space in Davis that fosters a sense of community.

“During the pandemic, me and my wife actually moved to Davis,” Lal said. “We were really excited about meeting new people and making new friends and then quarantine happened and we didn’t meet anyone.”

The Happy Heart studio is located in West Davis, where they also offer indoor yoga classes.

“I started teaching a free class out in the park on Fridays so that me and my wife could make some friends,” Lal said. “And so that’s how we kind of started and from there it built up a little bit more. We have a little studio here in West Davis.”

Other than free and donation-based classes, Lal offers strength training classes, healthy living classes and indoor yoga that cost $15 to drop in, or $12 if you buy a 10 class pass.

“I’ve practiced donation-based yoga in the past, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is really nice, especially if you’re kind of struggling on finding a class or don’t really want to pay a whole lot of money,’” Lal said.

Happy Heart Yoga’s studio is located at 1260 Lake Blvd. Suite #120. For more information or to book a spot in a class, text or call (707) 999-3016 or email info@happyheartdavis.com.

