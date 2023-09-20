Bomb threats made to three Davis schools, Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library, homes of Davis Joint Unified School District employees

Authorities have cleared the employee residences and campuses following searches

By CHRIS PONCE — city@theaggie.org

On Wednesday morning, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Davis Police Department was notified of a threat claiming that bombs had been placed at the homes of Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) employees, DJUSD District Offices, three DJUSD school campuses and the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library. According to Davis Police, the threats were made via email and were sent to several different people. The three school campuses targeted were Davis Senior High, Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High and Cesar Chavez Elementary.

“We have received bomb threats sent via email threatening Davis Senior High, Holmes Junior High, Chavez Elementary, and the District Office,” reads a Facebook post by DJUSD. “The Davis Police Department is coordinating with District staff to search all of these sites and have already cleared the District Office. Please do not come to these sites until further notice.”

Davis Police conducted searches at the district offices, school sites, the library and two DJUSD employee residences, according to a Facebook update shared by the Davis Police Department. All threats have since been cleared by Davis Police.

“The residences and campuses have been deemed clear and schools are open for classes,” the Facebook post by Davis Police states. “The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office also searched the Davis Library and deemed it clear. Davis Police Officers will be conducting extra patrols around DJUSD campuses.”

This is the fourth bomb threat made to the Mary. L Stephens Davis Branch Library since late August, but the first time a threat has included employee homes and school sites. The first three threats all referenced a controversial speaker event held by Yolo County Moms for Liberty at the library and contained “hateful messaging” according to authorities. While officials have yet to officially link the motives of this threat to the previous ones, according to a Public Release shared on Facebook, Davis Police have stated that the language and content of this threat shares “some similarities” to the previous ones.

“The Davis Police Department and the Davis Joint Unified School District take these criminal threats seriously and are closely working together to ensure the safety of students, educators, and the community,” Davis Police shared in their Public Release. “Davis PD will pursue every investigative lead to identify those responsible for these criminal threats. We know these incidents cause a substantial amount of concern and even trauma. These investigations can be very complex, and we will provide timely updates as more information is known to us.”

This story is developing, check back for updates. Last updated: Sept. 20, (2:27 p.m.)

