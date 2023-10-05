Padres beat Giants on the Bay Area team’s home turf in San Francisco

Logan Webb and Blake Snell face off for the Cy Young award

By MEGAN JOSEPH — sports@theaggie.org

The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres faced off this past week in three

intense all-out games. With both teams having a complicated season, it was a toss-up on which team would come out on top.

The first game that took place on Sept. 25 started off slow for both teams. The Padres scored early on in the first inning making the score one to zero. For most of the game, this held as they struggled to put up any more runs. The Giants changed the pace when they finally made a comeback in the eighth inning, delivering a two-run single by Michael Confronto.

With these two points serving as momentum, the Giants took the lead over the Padres and won the first game of the set. Despite this win, both teams weren’t putting up their best batting averages in the end.

In the second game that took place on Sept. 26, the Padres started to find their groove. This game began the same as the previous, with the Padres scoring a run in the first inning against the Giants. However, they didn’t stop there. The Padres proceeded to score three more runs and beat the Giants four to zero in the second game of the set.

Following this hard loss, the Giants tried to start the third and final game off strong by scoring a run in the second inning of the game. After that, both teams were fighting for the lead with the Giants and the Padres both scoring a run in the fifth inning. With the four remaining innings in the game, fans were on the edge of their seats to see who was gonna win the set.

Tying up the game, the Padres had an impressive hit that earned them a run in the seventh inning. This tie proved to be a disaster for the Giants, forcing the teams into an exciting tenth inning in which the Padres scored three more runs. The game ended in defeat for the Giants with the final score being two to five in favor of the Padres.

Although the Giants had a rough day, their pitcher Logan Webb played a good game. Even though Webb has had 23 other quality starts this season, the first game of the set was only the second complete game that Webb has pitched this season. His curveballs caused the other team to strike out and secured his spot for future games.

Webb’s first career complete game was on July 9 when the Giants played the Colorado Rockies and had a shut-out win. Webb threw 10 strike-outs in the game which definitely put him on the map as a player to watch out for in the future. His current stats for this season are strong, pitching 216 innings and only allowing nine hits on 110 pitches.

On the other side of the game, the Padres’ pitcher Blake Snell has had many impressive starts in the past. In this set, Snell tossed shut-out innings against the Giants that added to his already impressive stats. His skill as a player has gained him a lot of recognition, with him even receiving the Cy Young Award in 2018.

The Cy Young Award is given to the best pitcher in the National and American Baseball leagues, with each league honoring their own pitcher. This makes the award very meaningful for baseball players, as they now carry the title of being one of the best pitchers in the baseball league — an impressive feat for any player.

As this season is starting to come to an end, there has been a lot of talk about who is going to receive the award and whether it belongs to newcomer Webb or past-winner Snell. In an interview with ESPN, Webb explained what he thinks the outcome will be.

“[Snell’s] going to win the Cy Young,” Webb said. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball. It’s always a pleasure watching him.”

Written by: Megan Joseph — sports@theaggie.org