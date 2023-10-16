Davis City Council September meetings recapped

The city council discussed openings, gave an update on Hate-Free together and recognized Hispanic Heritage and National Breast Cancer Awareness month at recent meetings

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

On Sept. 4, at the first city council meeting of the month, the Davis City Council announced the grand opening of Rose Creek Park, located between Concord Avenue and Evans Court, as well as Playfields Park, located on Research Park Drive. Additionally, they announced that National Night Out will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15. The event it intended to welcome incoming students at UC Davis.

Davis City Manager Mike Webb discussed National Night Out’s mid-October date and the purpose of the event at the meeting.

“The timing of the event is sort of modeled after a national neighbors night out event, but we’ve put our own Davis spin on it, especially with respect to the timing of mid-October [which] is very intentional in order to be welcoming to incoming UC Davis students who are coming in and starting classes in late September so they can be part of that welcome and part of that incorporation to their neighborhood as they move in,” Webb said.

The council also provided an update on the “Hate-Free Together” campaign, a joint effort to provide support and opportunities for community members and to promote inclusion. Jenny Tan, director of community engagement for the city of Davis, discussed the mission of the project during the meeting.

“We know that our communities want more, they need more, they want action, education and inclusion and so Hate-Free Together was born to help condemn hate, create safety and cultivate change. Being hate-free is our goal, it’s what we are striving for,” Tan said. “We all have a role and responsibility to get there together.”

Hate-Free Together has made headway on initial investments, research and logo design. They are working on developing a website, increasing staff support and planning community workshops. They have received a $300,000 grant from the California Arts Council’s California Creative Corps program to fund these developments.

The council also provided an update on the G Street reactivation program. On Jan. 17, the council approved activating a portion of G Street between 2nd and 3rd Street by keeping it closed to automobiles. The city hosted a pop-up design workshop on Oct. 4 where they plan to collaborate with an on-call firm, Psomas, to get community feedback and work on possible design ideas. Their long-term goal is to enhance a vibrant downtown and thriving neighborhoods.

During the meeting on Sept. 16, the city of Davis recognized Sept.15 through Oct.15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month. Councilmember Gloria Partida presented the proclamation at the meeting.

“Now, therefore, we, the Davis City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Davis, recognizes and observes National Hispanic Heritage Month this year and every year hereafter and strongly encourages Davis public schools, businesses, organizations, and other public institutions to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month through education, ceremonies, activities and programs,” Partida said at the meeting.

The city also recognized October as National Breast Cancer Awareness, National Bullying Prevention and Fire Prevention Month. The council urged Davis Residents to be extra cautious with the added fire risk and to be sure to check kitchen areas for possible fire hazards.

“Now, therefore be it proclaimed that the Davis City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Davis, hereby proclaim October 2023, as Fire Prevention Month throughout this city, and urge all the people of Davis to check their kitchens for fire hazards and use safe cooking practices during Fire Prevention Month 2023, and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of the Davis Fire Department,” the proclamation reads.

