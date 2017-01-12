Police Logs

Season’s Greetings Edition

Dec. 24

“Downstairs neighbor tapping on RP’s floor”

Dec. 25

“Two intoxicated males ‘sitting in RP’s planter boxes’”

Dec. 25

“Motorola walkie found”

Dec. 25

“Guest currently walking around naked”

Dec. 26

“RP saw someone in front yard stealing plants”

Dec. 27

“Bundle of wood in the roadway”

Dec. 28

“Highly intoxicated male in women’s restroom”

Dec. 28

“Male subj. trying to push down a street sign”

Dec. 29

“Male just stole red lantern and walked out”

Dec. 29

“Female sitting at the intersection in an older Ford with missing hubcap […] RP thinks the female is stealing Wi-Fi”

Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org