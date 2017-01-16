A workout playlist

Songs to help you fulfill your new year’s resolution

“Eat better,” “Work out more,” “Live healthier” — these are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions. And with busy schedules and high stress levels, these resolutions are especially applicable to UC Davis students. But the hardest part of living a healthier lifestyle isn’t getting a gym membership (thank you, ARC) or even a lack of healthy foods (thank you, agriculture town); it’s getting started.

For many, music is a great motivator for exercise. We asked UC Davis students how they use music to kickstart their exercise regime.

Courtney Lee, third-year history and sociology double major

Do you listen to music when you work out?

Yes; it helps pass the time as well as get me pumped and excited to lift.

What genre do you prefer listening to?

A little of everything, but generally more aggressive or beat-heavy music. It’s easier to sync up reps with certain beats. More “angry”-sounding music can help me get in the mood to hit heavier weights.

Emily Fehrman, second-year global disease biology major

Do you listen to music when you work out?

Yes, it distracts me in a way and allows me to go faster/longer.

What genre do you prefer listening to?

I listen to pretty awful rap. It’s funny because it’s stuff I never listen to in other circumstances. I just like the background beats I guess. I need it to be catchy.

Sam Shahriary, third-year computer science major

Do you listen to music when you workout?

Yes. Music usually excites me or gets me pumped up before an exercise. It also motivates me to work harder.

What genre do you listen to?

When I’m weightlifting I usually either listen to hip-hop or rock. When a song has a hard beat or rhythm it gets me more focused and amped to complete a set. However, when I’m doing cardio I’ll go for something lighter like R&B or EDM. The melodies usually keep me going longer than a single set of weightlifting.

Favorite workout track?

“Flexicution” by Logic

Kyle Cheung, fourth-year biological systems engineering major

Do you listen to music when you workout?

No, I become too focused on my workout and my surroundings and often tune out the music.

Laura Lopeman, second-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major

Do you listen to music when you work out?

Yes, it keeps me focused.

What genre do you prefer listening to?

Normally rap or EDM because it keeps me pumped up and excited. But sometimes I’ll be in the mood to listen to soft rock or R&B, for reasons unknown.

Favorite workout track?

“There It Goes (the Whistle Song)” by Juelz Santana

Evan James, third-year communication major

Do you listen to music when you work out?

Yes, it keeps me focused and in the zone. Without it I would be distracted by all the sounds around me.

What genre do you prefer listening to?

Hip-hop. Mainly because the fast-paced beats keep me on-tempo with my sets and reps. It’s sort of like a subconscious timer always keeping my workout fast with minimal downtime.

Favorite workout track?

“Semi On Em” by Chief Keef & Gucci Mane

Check out these other tracks to up your treadmill speed:

Written by: Ally Overbay — arts@theaggie.org