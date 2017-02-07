Top three places to eat when hungover

Breakfast burritos, potatoes and pancakes galore

Oftentimes, the worst part about drinking alcohol is the dreaded aftermath: the hangover. Here are a few places in Davis to help ease that painful hangover and soothe that hungry stomach.

Ali Baba

The number-one item people mention as their go-to hangover food is the breakfast burrito or veggie breakfast burrito from Ali Baba. The classic breakfast burrito consists of two eggs, bacon, beef gyro, cheese, fries, honey and Tapatio. And, for the people who can’t stomach any meat when hungover, the veggie breakfast burrito, which includes two eggs, grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, fries, honey and Tapatio, is the better choice. Alex Vavan, a third-year biotechnology major, enjoys the large portions that Ali Baba offers.

“The fact that there is syrup in the breakfast burrito is just absurd and it makes me feel like a real boy again,” Vavan said.

The dim lighting and non-judgemental clientele make for a perfect place to eat when all you want to do is think about your regrets from the night before.

Ali Baba is located at 220 3rd Street and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Delta of Venus

Delta of Venus is a great place to sit outside and let the nice breeze wake you up while sipping on a hot cup of coffee. If your plan to cure a hangover is to drink even more, then this is the ideal place, as Delta offers delicious mimosas.

Charline Delkhah, a third-year managerial economics major, believes that Delta is the ideal place to recover after a night out.

“The potatoes are the best cure to a hangover,” Delkhah said.

There are an abundant amount of books and board games inside, which contributes to Delta’s calm and cozy atmosphere.

Delta is open during the winter on Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unfortunately to many, it is closed on the weekends during winter quarter. Delta of Venus is located on 122 B Street.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is the place to go to get a lot of bang for your buck. The serving sizes are ginormous, which allows for people to share and save money. The diner also serves breakfast all day, so, no matter what time you wake up, a big stack of pancakes is always waiting.

Geraldin Bravo, a third-year psychology major, loves being able to share a big breakfast plate with her roommate.

“It has one of the biggest breakfast selections in town, so that’s why I go there,” Bravo said.

This is one of the most common places for students to eat on the weekends, so be ready for a long line and to run into people you know. This is also a family-friendly restaurant, so beware of loud children. The diner is located on 225 2nd Street and is open everyday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Honorable mentions:

Crepeville: The classic item to get here is the strawberry nutella crepe.

3rd and U: The breakfast burritos and chili cheese fries are its best cure for hangovers.

Written by: CaraJoy Kleinrock — arts@theaggie.org