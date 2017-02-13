Police Logs

Something smells fishy

Jan. 29

“Loud music or TV –– reporting party has gone over twice but they keep turning up the volume.”

Jan. 30

“Static on the line –– tried to contact via cell but no answer and unable to leave message –– last call advised having phone problems due to tree knocking out phone lines.”

Feb. 3

“Reporting party’s roommate punched the wall to the apartment, was very upset but won’t tell why he is so upset parties are separated but in the apartment at this time.”

“Ongoing issue with parents parking in the white zone during student pick-up –– required extra traffic control in the afternoon.”

Written by: Kaelyn Tuermer-Lee — city@theaggie.org