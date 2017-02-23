Protest against Planned Parenthood in Woodland is met with counter protests

Demonstrations take place at hundreds of Planned Parenthood locations nationwide

Over 100 protesters both for and against Planned Parenthood rallied outside of the Woodland clinic on Feb. 11 during a protest that was initially held to urge Congress and President Trump to defund the organization due to Planned Parenthood’s in-clinic abortion services.

What was originally planned as a protest against Planned Parenthood quickly became an outnumbered protest featuring women, men and individuals of all ages, races and social backgrounds fighting for support of the organization and for women’s rights.

Over 80 individuals RSVP’d to the Woodland Facebook event that hosted the counter protests in support of Planned Parenthood, but estimates made by ralliers in attendance were closer to 150 people, with some showing up as early as 8 a.m.

This event in Woodland was just one of five rallies held in the greater Sacramento region, with more than 225 rallies held at Planned Parenthood locations across 45 states nationwide.

In Woodland, those who rallied in support of the organization carried banners and placards with slogans saying things such as “I stand with Planned Parenthood” and “not your body, not your business.” Many men and women also wore pink to show their solidarity with the national health care provider.

“I support the clinic because it provides services that are needed for women’s health,” said Paul Wilson, a rallier in attendance at the Woodland event. “It provides mostly services for disease, reproductive and sexual health, and other complications. There are very few abortions, so it is incorrect to label it as an abortion clinic.”

According to Planned Parenthood’s 2014-2015 Annual Report, of the “9,455,582 total services that were offered during that year, 323,999 services, about 3% of the total provided, went toward abortions procedures.”

A majority of the services that Planned Parenthood provides go toward birth control information and sexual health and disease tests and treatment.

Yolanda Rodriquez, a rallier in support of funding for Planned Parenthood, was also in attendance with her 17-year old daughter, Holly Gainez, to speak out about the organization and the services it provides for her family and for the public.

“My two daughters go to the clinic,” Rodriquez said. “Their school is teaching them information about women’s health, so they know that they have a safe place to go to. [Planned Parenthood] is here to help teach our children, to help protect them.”

Those not in support of Planned Parenthood were also present at the Woodland event, though significantly fewer in number. Californians for Life, a social justice organization that fights to end abortion in the state, sponsored the protest Planned Parenthood event in Woodland. There was also a quiet praying vigil of three women and two children who stood by venue and repeated a short verse, “Holy Mary, pray for our sinners.”

At UC Davis’ Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS), where health care providers offer a number of different medical, mental health and wellness services to students, abortion services are not provided.

Instead, their webpage suggests that if students are in need of abortion services, they can speak with a provider at SHCS where they may be referred to Sutter Davis Hospital, a provider in their associated insurance network, or to Planned Parenthood for further assistance.

Written By: Anya Rehon — city@theaggie.org